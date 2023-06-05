How Many Stables Are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The world of Hyrule Kingdom is teeming with places to see, monsters to slay, and secrets to discover. Alongside this, you’ll also come across plenty of Stables to rest up and recuperate in-between the battling and the adventuring. This, however, begs the question: How many Stables are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Good question! Let’s get into it, shall we?

How Many Stables Are There in Zelda: TOTK?

To cut a long story short, there are 14 Stable locations in total in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Down below, we’re going to list them, along with some additional detail as to where to find them:

Wetland Stable – East of Central Hyrule.

New Serenne Stable – North Hyrule Plain.

Riverside Stable – Southeast of Central Hyrule.

Woodland Stable – Northeast of Lookout Landing.

Outskirt Stable – Southwest of Central Hyrule.

Foothill Stable – Northeast of Central Hyrule.

Dueling Peaks Stable – South of Kakariko Village.

Highland Stable – South of Central Hyrule.

Lakeside Stable – Southeastern Faron region of Hyrule.

Tabantha Bridge Stable – Northwest of Central Hyrule.

Gerudo Canyon Stable – Southwest Central Hyrule.

Snowfield Stable – West of Great Hyrule Forest.

East Akkala Stable – Far northeast of Central Hyrule.

South Akkala Stable – Northeast region of Hyrule.

What Can Link Do at Stables?

As you may’ve already guessed, Stables offer a lot of amenities for Link. Here’s a rundown of what Link can do at Stable locations:

Redeem or trade Pony Points.

Take out and customize horses.

Sleep in a Standard Bed to recover all health for 20 rupees, or sleep in a Malanya Bed to recover all health and net three additional temporary Hearts for 50 rupees.

Trade with Beedle.

And what do you know. That’s everything you need to know about how many Stables are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how much damage the Master Sword does. Or if you’d rather, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

