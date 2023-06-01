Where to Find Snowfield Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Some of the most important locations to find first in Hyrule are the stables. Not only do these let you register/retrieve your horses but you are also guaranteed a place to sleep. You’ll likely find most stables yourself, but some can be a little more tucked away. Here’s where to find the Snowfield Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Snowfield Stable Location

The Snowfield Stable is located in the northwestern Hebra region. As you might be able to tell from your map, it is quite cold and snowy. You’ll need either food or equipment that grants cold resistance to get here. You’re also bound to run into the stable on your journey to Rito Village for the Wind Temple quest line.

If you have already found Rito Village, you can head along the road to the east to eventually find the stable. Otherwise, you will find the stable at the coordinates -1642, 2567, 0234. You only need to head west along the road to eventually reach the village.

While stables aren’t fast travel destinations, you can take on the nearby Orochium Shrine and use that. Upon arrival, be sure to take to Stablemaster Varke at the front to receive your free Pony Point. As with most stables, there are wild horses to the south if you want a new companion.

A little to the northeast is the Great Fairy Fountain of Mija, who demands the sound of a horn to emerge.

This is everything you need to know about where to find the Snowfield Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for stable guides or tips on finding the best equipment.

