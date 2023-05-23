Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pony Points Explained – How to Get, All Rewards, & More
Like in Breath of the Wild, you can discover numerous stables throughout Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A few years have passed since Calamity Ganon’s defeat, and the stable association has devised a new strategy called Pony Points to entice more people to visit their establishments. If you want to know how to get more Pony Points and what kind of rewards you can receive, this guide can explain everything about this currency in detail.
How to Get Pony Points in Zelda: TOTK
You can get Pony Points by performing several activities:
- Renting a bed.
- Registering a horse.
- Visiting new stables.
The best way to get free Pony Points is to discover new stables that you haven’t visited in TOTK. You only need to speak to the owner, and you’ll be given one point.
Staying a night at a stable is another way to acquire points, but it is slightly more costly. Although Link can regenerate his health, a regular bed will cost you 20 Rupees, and a Malayan bed is priced at 50 Rupees.
Registering a horse is the most expensive way to get one Pony Point since you must spend 60 Rupees to keep a new mount. There is also a restriction on how many horses you can have in the game, but you can increase this limit by gaining more Pony Points.
How to Use Pony Points in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
You can redeem your Pony Points by interacting with the Ledger inside a stable. The book can be found on the left side of the stable owner, and you can select the “receive reward” option to use your points. After giving you the item, the owner will tell you the next prize you can get by obtaining more Pony Points.
All Pony Points Rewards in Zelda: TOTK
Here’s the complete list of rewards you can receive:
- Towing Harness: Three Pony Points
- Horse-God Fabric: Five Pony Points
- Unlocks Malanya Bed: Seven Pony Points
- Maximum registered horse limit increased by one: 10 Pony Points
- Traveler’s Saddle and Traveler’s Bridle: 13 Pony Points
- Mane-restyling Service: 16 Pony Points
- Maximum registered horse limit increased by one: 20 Pony Points
- Knight’s Saddle and Knight’s Bridle: 23 Pony Points
- Extravagant Saddle and Extravagant Bridle: 26 Pony Points
- Maximum registered horse limit increased by one: 30 Pony Points
- Maximum registered horse limit increased by one: 35 Pony Points
- 50 percent discount on all stable services: 40 Pony Points
- Five Sleepover Ticket: 45 Pony Points
- Three Endura Carrot: 50 Pony Points
That is everything you need to know about Pony Points in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more Zelda content, be sure to check out the links below.
