Best Early Game Weapons, Upgrades, and Fuses in TOTK

So you’ve just embarked on your epic adventure in Hyrule Kingdom but you’re struggling to make a dent in the ranks of Bokoblins, Constructs, and Chuchu blobs. Well, your first port of call is to find yourself a decent weapon. But what are the best early game weapons, upgrades, and fuses in Nintendo’s latest Zelda title? Good question! Here are our five choice offerings to help you start your journey off on the right foot. Let’s do it!

5.) Boko Blade

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fuse Recipe: Any two-handed weapon and a Bokoblin Horn

Base Attack: Damage + 4

Boko Blades are strong bladed weapons that amp up the damage potential of any two-handed armament. With their excellent durability, you’ll be able to keep swingin’ till the cows Bubbelfrog’s come home!

4.) Construct Bow

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fuse Recipe: N/A

Base Attack: 5 Damage

While the Construct Bow isn’t a fused weapon per se, it’s still arguably one of the more powerful bows that you’ll find in the opening hours of your TOTK journey. This is thanks to its solid damage output and impressive durability.

Make sure to fuse a Fire Fruit or a Bomb Flower to your arrows and sit back and enjoy the show. Or, if you’re going toe-to-toe with those dastardly Gloom Hands, why not fuse a Dazzlefruit to them? Seriously, you’ll thanks us later!

3.) Rock Hammer

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fuse Recipe: Any one-handed weapon and a Rock

Base Attack: Damage + 1

You’d think that sticking a huge boulder on the end of a sword would render the entire thing useless. Not in Zelda, though!

In fact, the Rock Hammer is not only one of the easiest upgrades to whip up, thanks to how common rocks are in the game, but it’s also super handy for knocking down rock formations that are blocking your path. The icing on the Monster Cake? It has a pretty sweet moveset that knocks back enemies on its third swing. Very useful, indeed!

2.) Bouncy Spear

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fuse Recipe: Any Spear and Mushroom

Base Attack: Damage + 1

While the Bouncy Spear doesn’t offer a huge damage upgrade, it does boast the unique ability of making enemies bounce around like a pinball when you hit them. Just let that sink in for a second. Basically, it’s one of the most fun fuse recipes to craft in the early game. Heck, it’s even a lot of fun in the mid to late game. Who doesn’t love watching Bokoblins bouncing around Hyrule like popcorn? Nobody, that’s who.

1.) Soldier Reaper

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fuse Recipe: Any one-handed sword and a Soldier Construct Horn

Base Attack: 7 – 9 Damage

Found in the Great Sky Island tutorial area or crafted by fusing a one-handed sword with a Soldier Construct Horn, the Soldier Reaper is a powerful early game weapon that puts monsters six feet under with ease.

Combine its impressive damage potential with its rapid attack speed, and you have the best early game weapon in Tears of the Kingdom bar none.

But what say you, though? Did we miss anything? Sound off in the usual place down below to let us know.

