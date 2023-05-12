Where to Get Bombs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (& How to Use Them)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

One of the most important tools in any Zelda game is a bomb. Nothing beats a handheld explosive when it comes to revealing a secret or killing a tough enemy. Bombs still definitely play a role in the newest game but in a slightly different way. Here’s where to get bombs and how to use them in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to Find Bombs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As you might expect, bombs in Tears of the Kingdom have been adjusted to work perfectly with the new Fuse mechanics. When starting out, your first source for Bombs will be the Bomb Flower found in the Bottomless Cave. Said cave is found in the southeastern area of Great Sky Island. You will have to enter this cave on your way to Gutanbac Shrine.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are four in the opening area of the cave before you have to go under the root at the top of the stairs.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How to use Bombs in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As with just about all materials throughout Hyrule, Bomb Flowers can fuse with weapons. The first thing that might come to mind is fusing them with a melee weapon.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This is obviously an option, but it’s not without risk. While the bomb won’t go off if you hit it against a random wall, it will detonate on enemy contact with injury to you as well. Due to this, if you’re going to fuse it to a stick, you’re better off throwing it.

For safety, the preferable option is combining the Bomb Fruit with an arrow (up D-pad and scroll to Bomb Fruit with the left stick) before firing it. This will do plenty of damage to whatever you were aiming at while keeping you safe from harm.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This is everything you need to know about where to get bombs and how to use them in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for more tips and tricks on surviving Hyrule.

Related Posts