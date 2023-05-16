Featured image source: Nintendo

Throughout your quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, rupees play a crucial role in obtaining essential equipment, upgrading armor, and acquiring rare items. Rupees are a bit harder to come by this time around than they were in Breath of the Wild. You may find yourself low on cash on your adventure. Here is how to make money fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get Rupees Fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few different ways to make money quickly in Tears of the Kingdom. This isn’t your traditional Zelda game in which you can simple cut grass for hours to make a fortune. Instead, there are some other things you can do.

Sell Items

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

A fast way to make money if you’ve already been adventuring for hours is to sell items. Each town has a shop where you can sell goods, and traveling salesman like Beedle or other merchants will also buy items from you.

Just like in Breath of the Wild, gems can be sold for a high price. Diamonds, while rare, are worth the most at 500 rupees each. Caves often have glittering mineral deposits that you can break for a few gemstones each.

Since gems are not always plentiful, another item you can sell for a decent amount of rupees is cooked meat. Cooked meat sells more than its raw counterpart, especially when you cook several together at a time. Cooking 5 raw meat items together creates a skewer that fetches 135 rupees each. To find raw meat to cook, you can hunt wild animals or raid enemy camps and caves.

Use amiibo

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you have any of the Legend of Zelda amiibo, you’ll definitely want to scan them into your game. They give a large amount of items, and sometimes they are items worth selling.

You can pair this with the tip above reduce the amount of time it takes to collect items to sell. For example, the Wolf Link amiibo drops a ton of raw meat that you can cook to sell. Several amiibo, such as Zelda & Loftwing, Breath of the Wild Zelda, and Super Smash Bros. series Zelda have a chance of dropping gems.

The most valuable item from amiibo drops are the exclusive clothing. While scanning your Zelda-themed amiibo, there is a small chance you can get tunics, trousers, and other clothing items for Link to wear. These will sell for 600 rupees each. You can get these items again from the amiibo, so they won’t be lost forever if you decide to sell them.

You can scan each amiibo one time per day, so make sure you do this daily for maximum item drops.

Look for Blupees

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Remember Blupees, those light blue glowing rabbits from Breath of the Wild? They are back in Tears of the Kingdom, and they seem to appear more frequently.

You can shoot Blupees with an arrow, and they will drop rupees for you. Don’t worry, it doesn’t kill the cute little creatures.

The more you shoot the Blupees in a row, the more rupees they will drop. However, they run off very quickly after shooting them. The best method is to shoot them while time is slowed down. If you can shoot them 2-3 times in a row before landing, you will be able to collect a lot of rupees.

Look for Addison

Image source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Finally, you can get rupees easily by helping Addison at various spots across Hyrule. This man is very dedicated to spreading word that Hudson is responsible for Hyrule’s reconstruction efforts . He’s so dedicated that he wants to put up signs to proclaim it. The only problem is that his signs don’t stand very well and keep falling over.

You can help him by finding ways to get the sign to stay upright while he secures is. There are often building materials nearby that you can use your ultrahand ability to position them in a way that holds the sign upright. It can be tilted an an angle as long as it stands up by itself for at least a few seconds.

If Addison is able to secure the sign with your help, he will reward you with 20 rupees each time you give him a hand.

These are just some of the many ways to earn rupees. There are many other ways that you may find to be efficient, such as completing side quests for NPCs. Find what works best for you, and you will be able to afford anything you want in no time.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make money fast in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out more tips and tricks to help you in the game by looking at the guides below.

