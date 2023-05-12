Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As with all combat in the Switch Zelda games, there’s always a trick to it. The newest one isn’t any different, and there’s a special feature with the bow that players should know. Here’s how to shoot the bow in slow motion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Enter Slow Motion While Shooting the Bow in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

While standing and aiming, the bow will always be at normal speed. Jumping is the only way to make Link slip into slow motion during aiming. However, not just any jump will do it, so you can’t simply hop in place.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Instead, you’ll need to find something that provides decent elevation to leap from and then hit ZR to aim for the slowing effect. Something around the height of a log or higher should do the trick.

There’s not really an issue of timing with this, as the effect will last a decent amount of time. It takes a set amount of stamina and won’t keep draining it. It won’t just be while aiming, either. The slowing will last until you hit the ground, even if you stop aiming.

The biggest benefit is that you can easily change what component is fused to your arrow while in slow motion. If you make the wrong choice, you have enough time to swap it for what you actually want to use.

This will surely come in handy in puzzles, but we found it doesn’t matter against most construct enemies as you always have enough time to take them down with arrows.

This is everything you need to know regarding how to shoot the bow in slow motion in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides to help you explore Hyrule, take a look at our links below.

Related Posts