Orochium Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

The best part of all the new mechanics is that each shrine teaches you to use them in vastly different ways. This also makes the shrines the world’s best tutorial because they can reveal synergies you might not realize. The best shrines borrow ideas from each other but take that familiar thing and turn it. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Orochium shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Orochium Shrine Walkthrough

The Orochium shrine lies far east of the Sahirow shrine at the coordinates -1636, 2641, 0239. The lasers work in the same way as the Sahirow shrine. This means they don’t do damage, but they do act as sensors that will drop you through the floor.

Step One

Open the big doors in front of you with the Ultrahand, but ignore them. Head to the left of the doors and defeat the waiting construct. If you have some sort of wind-based weapon, you can just blow it off the edge.

Use Ascend to get up onto the ledge near where the Construct then clumb the ladder and crouch through the small hole.

Glide down from here onto the construct below and defeat it.

Step Two

Ignore the stairs and go to the other side of them. There will be a construct guarding the shrine chest. Defeat it and open the chest for the five arrows it contains.

Go back to the stairs and open the smaller door with the Ultrahand. You’ll need to touch these lasers. That sounds a little crazy, but they will drop you to a lower level that you’ll need to traverse. This area isn’t hard. You just have to make it to the end and use Ascend to get up and open the chest for the Small Key.

Step Three

From the chest, use Ascend to go through the grade above and defeat the two constructs. Use the key on the door and retrieve the ball.

Walk to where you came up from the grate and take one of these elevator platforms to the top.

Drop the ball into the hole and retrieve the Wing when the gate opens. Place the Wing near the track and stick the ball onto it. Place the Wing onto the track with the ball attached, but don’t get on it just to be safe. The Wing will glide forward through the open doors from the beginning and set down just outside the shrine exit.

Now just put the ball into the hole and collect your Light of Blessing reward from the pedestal.

This concludes our full walkthrough of the Orochium shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our links below for more ways to get the most out of exploring Hyrule.

