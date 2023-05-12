Image Source: Nintendo

Of the many ways to get around Hyrule, one of the most exciting and flashy is definitely the Wing Zonai Device, which you encounter relatively soon into the new game. Given that it will become one of your primary methods of transportation once you have it, getting it and then knowing how to use it is definitely important. If you’re unsure how exactly to make full use of it, here is how to use Wings in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

First, How to Obtain the Wing Device in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Your actual first use of the Wing is in its smaller, passive form. To actually get the Wing up in the air, it’ll take a bit more effort. You’ll encounter it soon after completing the third Shrine, and also see a set of rails nearby that are used to launch it up into the skies.

To do so, use your Ultrahand to lift the Wing Device up onto the rails. Then quickly climb onto it as it begins to slide down the hill. Soon it’ll soar up into full flight, opening many new possibilities in terms of swift travel across the game’s incredibly huge map.

How to Use the Wing in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now that you have the power of flight, you of course need to know how exactly to use Wing to make it as practical as possible. The fundamental controls for it are as follows:

To perform a ‘Normal Glide’, simply stand on the Wing and it will glide along at its default speed.

To ‘Rise’ or fly upward, walk slowly towards the back of the Wing.

To ‘Dive’ or just aim downward towards the ground, gently walk forward.

To make a ‘Turn’, walk gently to one side or the other, depending on your desired direction.

In order to increase your speed, use your Ultrahand ability to add different Zonai devices, such as the propellers that attach to the back as seen above. Bear in mind that Zonai tech does operate on battery life, and you’ll want to make sure you have enough juice to get to your destination.

To make a ‘Landing’, it requires a bit of coordination and good timing. Use your Ultrahand to grab the Wing and leap off at your chosen drop location. Be sure to call the Wing back afterward.

Be sure to combine your Wing with other different Zonai devices found in the game that improve your speed and maneuverability.

That concludes our guide for how to use Wings in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope this helps you in your travels around the open world of Hyrule, and let us know what you like best about the game so far.

