Ever since Breath of the Wild introduced Shrines to the Zelda series, they’ve become fun and challenging side quests are just as rewarding. Now, Tears of the Kingdom has brought them back along with the return of classic dungeons making for an even more epic experience. And if you’re like any player from Breath of the Wild, you’re probably already wondering how many shrines there are in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Total Number of Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom

Upon launch, no one can be 100% completely sure, but there have already been numerous theories and discovered Shrines popping up that signal there’s a lot in this game. It would be safe to assume that since there was a grand total of 120 Shrines in Breath of the Wild, there will be at least 120 Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. The actual number might be less, or it might be more, especially if Nintendo decides to provide future DLC that increases the number of Shrines in the game.

Adding more challenging Shrines as DLC would be a terrific idea to keep fans interested in the game world and playing longer. With that being said, here’s also hoping that Nintendo has a surprise in store for any player that ends up completing all the Shrines in Tears of the Kingdom. That would be a great way to inspire fans to become shrine completionists for sure.

So for now, that’s the answer to how many shrines there are in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Now get out there and start hunting Shrines!

