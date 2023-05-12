Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Zonai Devices are important items that can allow you to add power and mobility to structures you build and create vehicles. There are also locations known as Zonai Device Dispensers. If you’re wondering what these dispensers do and how to use them, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use Zonai Device Dispensers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Use Zonai Device Dispensers, Explained

Zonai Device Dispensers are large, gachapon-like machines that turn your unwanted resources into handy Zonai Capsules, gifting you with Zonai Devices for your inventory so you can take them with you wherever you go. However, once you open a capsule, you will not be able to return it to your inventory, so keep this in mind.

To use a Zonai Device Dispenser in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to go into your inventory and select some Materials. Zonai Charge and Soldier Construct Horns are some of the most compatible materials, so it’s a good idea to stock up on some of these during your adventure.

Once you have your materials selected and are holding them, back out of your inventory and walk up to the circular bowl at the front of the Zonai Device Dispenser. Go ahead and drop your items into this, and the Zonai Device Dispenser will immediately activate and grab them from the bowl.

Depending on how many materials you placed in it, the Zonai Device Dispenser will then send several Zonai Capsules rolling down towards you. These Zonai Capsules have randomized Zonai Devices inside, adding to the fun, gacha-like element of these machines.

That’s it! You can now walk over to them and press A to add them to your inventory, and you’ll be good to go. Zonai Device Dispensers have unlimited uses, so you can really make the most of these with your extra materials and turn them into handy, portable Zonai Devices to help you build and power various structures or vehicles you create with Link’s Ultrahand ability.

That’s everything you need to know about how to use Zonai Device Dispensers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics covering everything The Legend of Zelda, so feel free to scroll down and have a look through our related links below for more Tears of the Kingdom content to help you along the way.

