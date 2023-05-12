The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many different materials and items to collect along your adventure as Link, each with different uses and benefits. Among them are Zonai Charge and Soldier Construct Horns, two items that are fairly easy to obtain but come in very handy for a number of different circumstances, making them quite valuable to have in your inventory. If you’re looking to find either of these items, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Zonai Charge & Soldier Construct Horns in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get Zonai Charge & Soldier Construct Horns in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Obtaining Zonai Charge & Soldier Construct Horns in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is relatively easy. These can be earned by defeating robot-like enemies known as Soldier Constructs, which will appear quite frequently throughout most locations you visit.

Once you stumble across one or more Soldier Constructs, you’ll need to attack them. These guys will often sense you and react by attacking you first if you get too close, so it can be helpful to make your first attack with a ranged shot from your bow and arrow, a thrown weapon from a further distance, or simply by using the sneak mechanic to stealth your way much closer to them.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you start your attack, these guys should be pretty easy to take down with just a couple of swings of your weapon unless you’re facing off against a Captain Construct. Captain Constructs will be a little trickier to take down and may require some more powerful attacks and well-timed dodges or blocks. Still, they are just as worth the effort as they will grant Zonai Charge plus a more powerful variant of the Soldier Construct Horn known as a Captain Construct Horn.

As you defeat Soldier Construct enemies, they will drop both Zonai Charge and a Soldier Construct Horn as they are destroyed. These items are always dropped simultaneously, making them quite easy to stock up on, especially due to many Soldier Constructs operating in small groups of 2-3 units.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once the enemy Soldier Construct drops the Zonai Charge and Soldier Construct Horn, you can walk up to them and press A to take these items and add them to your inventory. If you need to use some of your accumulated Zonai Charge or Soldier Construct Horns, you can find both items under the Materials tab of your inventory.

How to Use Zonai Charge & Soldier Construct Horns in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Zonai Charge plays an essential part in allowing you to recharge and restore energy to your Zonai Energy Cell and power your Zonai Devices.

Soldier Construct Horns are a material that is very handy to carry with you for making weapons in a pinch. Soldier Construct Horns are a sharp, bladed material that can be fused with most melee weapons (even sticks) to create a more powerful bladed weapon for combat.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Zonai Charge and Soldier Construct Horns in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite.

