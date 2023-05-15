How to Get to Rito Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When you first arrive at the Rito domain, a vicious blizzard will surround the area, and the bridge leading to the village will be broken. There is no obvious way to reach your destination, and some of you may get frustrated trying to find a way to cross the open chasm. If you are wondering how to get to Rito Village in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can give you some ideas.

Reaching Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two easy ways to reach Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom:

Launch yourself from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower.

Use a Pine Cone to create an updraft and glide past the broken bridge.

Flying From Rospro Pass Skyview Tower

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can use the first method if you haven’t unlocked the map of this area and need to get over to the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. However, due to the distance, you will need a lot of stamina to reach Rito Village. One way to mitigate this issue is by crafting some Energizing Elixirs, which require three Restless Crickets and one Bokoblin Horn.

The critters can be found hiding underneath blades of grass, which you can cut down with sharp weapons. The Bokoblin Horns are also common materials that you can acquire by killing any type of Bokoblin.

Using Pine Cone

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Pine Cone method is much safer and easier, especially for new players who have not upgraded their stamina meter. You can find Pine Cones by checking the ground under the Pine trees, but you can also cut down some trees to force them to fall.

Once you have this item, you can head over to the small campfire near the broken bridge and throw it into the flame. The fire will immediately become massive and generate a strong updraft. You should quickly pull out your Paraglider by pressing the X button twice and glide toward Rito Village.

That is the end of our guide on how to get to Rito Village in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda content that you can check out below. Consider reading them before you head over to Rito Village.

