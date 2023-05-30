All Head Tap Codes (May 2023)
Get a leg up on the competition with these Head Tap codes.
Normally, football is a team sport, but Head Tap takes a different approach to American football. Instead of large teams against one another, it’s a 1-on-1 battle. The incentive for winning is all the customization the game provides, like taunts, but you’ll need money. It just so happens this round of Head Tap codes provide a tidy sum for new and returning players.
All Working Head Tap Codes in Roblox
As of May 2023, you can redeem the following codes in-game and their respective rewards:
- On1yFor3v3r: Using this code adds $1000 Cash to your wallet
- HeadTap2023: Redeem this code for $250 Cash
- 200kvisits: This code adds a whopping $3500 Cash to your inventory
In Head Tap, cash is only really useful for cosmetics. You can purchase emotes and even different skins for your football.
Every Expired Roblox Code in Head Tap
As of May 2023, you can no longer cash in these rewards in Head Tap:
- Luckily for you, none of the codes have expired yet
How to Redeem Codes In-Game
While Head Tap only features a few goodies to redeem this time around, you should cash them in, anyway. This is especially true if you’re new to the game. With your Roblox codes in hand, it’s as simple as:
- In Head Tap, select the Menu button in the bottom-left corner.
- Choose the ‘Home’ tab. You’ll see the promo codes in the bottom-left corner.
- Copy and paste a working code into the text box and select Confirm. Codes aren’t case-sensitive, but spelling is important.
With all that taken care of, you not only have all the Head Tap codes at your disposal, but how to cash them in, too. For more free stuff, you’ll find a wide variety of codes lists using the links below. Alternatively, you can seek out specific Roblox experiences using the search function!
