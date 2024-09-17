Stickman TD Codes (September 2024)

Need the latest Stickman TD codes? This newly-released Roblox game from SAND4 tasks you with placing down a range of combat-ready stickmen to fight endless waves of enemies. If you want a bunch of coins to help with upgrades, keep on reading.

All Stickman TD Codes

Stickman TD Codes (Working)

welcome : 200 coins

: 200 coins super : 200 coins

: 200 coins tower: 300 coins

Stickman TD Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Stickman TD

Making use of coupons in Stickman TD is really easy. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Stickman TD from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in the lobby, press the Codes button on the right-hand side, denoted by a cog icon.

Type in a code from our list and press the Submit button.

Check the message that appears above to see what you’ve earned!

How Do You Get More Stickman TD Codes?

Conveniently, you can find coupons on the Roblox game page as linked above. The devs list recently added codes in the description, meaning you can always see which freebies are new and working. There’s also a Discord server for the game with a dedicated codes channel, so you may as well turn notifications on for that.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you add this page to your bookmarks and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Stickman TD. We’ll do the busy work and manually check for codes, adding new ones to our list and removing any that may have expired.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, if a code isn’t working that probably means that it has expired. This is a rather common occurrence in Roblox, where codes only tend to remain active for a short amount of time. Your only way of avoiding this is to redeem each code as soon as you spot it, so be sure to do that.

Other than that, ensure that you’re typing the code into the text box exactly as it’s displayed on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and have formatting elements like numbers and special characters to keep in mind. It’s easier to just copy-paste codes to avoid any margin for typos at all.

