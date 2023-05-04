All Weak Legacy Codes in Roblox (May 2023)

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Gain an edge against your enemies in Weak Legacy using these free codes.

If you just joined Weak Legacy, you’re in for a treat. What better combination is there than Demon Slayer and Roblox? You can fight against demons using a variety of Breathing Styles or join demons and learn deadly Demon Arts. Whichever side you choose, you’re better off using all the Weak Legacy codes in Roblox to get ahead.

All Active Weak Legacy Codes in Roblox (May 2023)

As of May 2023, the following Roblox codes are still in working order in Weak Legacy:

RESETBREATHINGORARTCODE : Use this code to reset your Breathing Style or Demon Art. ( NOTE: Using this code will force your character to respawn.)

: Use this code to reset your Breathing Style or Demon Art. ( 500KRESETRACE: Use this code to reset your race for free.

Use this code to reset your race for free. 500KRESETBREATHINGORART: Use this code to reset your Breathing Style or Demon Art.

Every Expired Roblox Code in Weak Legacy

As of May 2023, the following Weak Legacy codes are no longer available and will not reward anything if used:

At this time, there isn’t a single expired code for Weak Legacy.

While none of Weak Legacy’s codes have expired, that doesn’t mean they never will. It’s good practice to use Roblox codes as soon as possible due to their short lifespans.

How to Redeem Codes in Weak Legacy

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Unlike, say, A Piece or All Star Tower Defense, redeeming codes in Weak Legacy isn’t explicitly apparent unless you’re familiar with the UI. If you’re new to the game, or you’ve never redeemed a code before, here’s how it works:

Launch Roblox and jump into Weak Legacy. Press M to open the in-game menu. Off to the right side of the menu, near the middle, you’ll find the code redemption window. Either type out a valid code or copy and paste from our list above. The codes are case-sensitive. Press Enter to redeem the code. If you perform the steps properly, the rewards you get appear as a message along the top of the screen.

Well, folks, that’s all the Weak Legacy Roblox codes available at this time. We’ll make sure to keep an eye out for more as the game is still relatively young and updates are constantly being made. If you can’t get enough of anime-inspired Roblox games, you’ll find all sorts of codes lists using the links below.

