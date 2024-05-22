Roblox Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (May 2024)

Toilet Wars Tower Defense is a Roblox game where you can deploy Cameramen to defeat evil Toilets. Before entering your first battle, we recommend redeeming codes to obtain free Gems and Boosts. Here’s our complete list of Toilet Wars Tower Defense codes!

All Roblox Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes

Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (Active)

5KLIKES: x2 Gems Boost and x1 Luck Boost

Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

GemRain

2KLIKES

BUGFIXES

UPD3

1mvisits

How To Redeem Codes in Roblox Toilet Wars Tower Defense

Launch Toilet Wars Tower Defense on the Roblox app.

Click the Store icon and scroll down until you find the Codes section.

Copy and paste a valid code from our list.

Click the green Redeem button to get your free Boosts and Gems.

How Do You Get More Roblox Toilet Wars Tower Defense Codes?

The developer has promised to release a new coupon each time the game reaches a new milestone. I suggest liking the game since they promise to add another code when the game gets 10k likes. Besides that, you may consider following Xark on X since they also share updates and coupons on that social media platform.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The coupon you enter may not work if it has expired. Each code has a time limit, so you should redeem any new coupon as soon as possible. Another possible reason is that there may be a typo when you type the coupon. To avoid this issue, you should copy and paste directly from our list.

What Is Toilet Wars Tower Defense?

Toilet Wars Tower Defense is a Roblox game inspired by the popular Skibidi meme. Your goal is to deploy your army of Cameramen to protect your base against the relentless attacks from the Toilets. If you manage to survive the last wave, you will get Gems, which you can use to unlock more powerful units.

That's everything you need to know about Roblox Toilet Wars Tower Defense codes.

