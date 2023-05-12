Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many unique weapons, tools, and abilities for Link to use while navigating and explore the world around him. One of these tools is the Paraglider, enabling Link to jump from great heights and glide safely back down to land. While this may seem like a very handy piece of equipment to have, you do not start the game with the Paraglider. Don’t worry though; we’ve got all the information on how to get your hands on it as soon as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Unlock the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can get the Paraglider from Purah by completing the second half of the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest. To complete this quest in full, you will first need to complete the Great Sky Island quests and descend to Hyrule. Once you land in Hyrule, head over to Lookout Landing, which will be marked in your map.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you arrive here, the villagers will be very surprised and relieved to see Link again. You will now need to find Purah, who will be standing on the second floor of the main gate/entrance. If you get stuck looking for her, speak to any of the locals, and they will point you in the right direction.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Purah will update you on what’s been going on at Hyrule since your absence, and will task you with going to meet with Hoz at Hyrule Castle. This location will be marked on your minimap, so go ahead and follow it until you reach the castle doors.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

These doors are locked, but can be opened by either using Ultrahand to pull them open, or can be skipped if you’d like to simply climb and walk around the ledge of the gate instead.

Follow the direction of the path until you reach the First Gatehouse. This is where Hoz is located, but first you’ll need to climb up to the top of the Eastern side of the Gatehouse. Once you’re up here at the top, Hoz will be standing with his back turned to you. Go ahead and walk up to him and press A to talk to him and trigger a cutscene.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You’ll now need to report back to Purah, so it’s time to turn around and head back to Lookout Landing. Once you reach Lookout Landing, you’ll be able to find Purah at the Skyview Tower. You’ll have a few moments of dialogue with her, before she prompts you to hold your Purah Pad on the Skyview Tower terminal to activate it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you do so, Purah will gift you the Paraglider. Next, she’ll get you ready to use the Skyview Tower and update your map. Now, your map will be updated and you’ll have your Paraglider to help you get from one place to another much more efficiently.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Paraglider in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics covering everything The Legend of Zelda, so feel free to scroll down and have a look through our related links below for more Tears of the Kingdom content to help you along the way.

