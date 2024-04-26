Eve gathering Beta Core from a dead body in Stellar Blade
Image Source: Sony via Twinfinite
How to Increase Maximum Beta Energy Capacity in Stellar Blade

More power!
Gabriela Jessica
Published: Apr 26, 2024 05:42 am

In Stellar Blade, you can unleash powerful abilities by spending Beta Energy. If you wish to increase the maximum capacity, you must gather special material during your adventure. Here’s how to increase maximum Beta Energy capacity in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade Beta Energy Capacity Guide

Upgrading the maximum Beta Energy capacity.
Image Source: Sony via Twinfinite

You can upgrade your maximum Beta Energy capacity in Stellar Blade by finding Beta Cores. Unlike crafting materials, you cannot get this item by opening chests. They can only be harvested from the dead bodies of other Defence Force members.

There are 18 Beta Cores, and you can upgrade your Beta Energy capacity every time you gather three of them. That means you can get six extra Beta Energy slots in Stellar Blade.

If you want to discover Beta Core bodies, you should prioritize exploring all available areas. When the game tells you to go right, then you should head to your left. Stellar Blade is not an open-world game, so you won’t be able to stray far from the objective.

Powerful monsters usually roam near Beta Core bodies, so ensure that you are prepared for battles. If you are struggling to locate them, you should use Adam’s Scan ability. Just press the touchpad on your PS5 controller, and the game will show nearby points of interest for several seconds.

Besides marking chests and bodies, the Scan ability will also show all enemies in the area. I recommend killing all monsters first since you won’t be able to interact with the bodies during combat.

Do note that Beta Core bodies are always female. Unlike regular human corpses, you can see a white aura surrounding these fallen soldiers. Once you discover one, just hold the R2 button to harvest the Beta Core.

That covers everything you need to know on how to increase your maximum Beta Energy capacity. For more Stellar Blade content, you can read our post on how to open the Bar 99 Legion chest. We’ve also got guides on increasing maximum health and how to beat Gigas.

Author
Gabriela Jessica
Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are TOTK, P5R, Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, and RE4 Remake. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime.