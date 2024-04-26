In Stellar Blade, you can unleash powerful abilities by spending Beta Energy. If you wish to increase the maximum capacity, you must gather special material during your adventure. Here’s how to increase maximum Beta Energy capacity in Stellar Blade.

Recommended Videos

Stellar Blade Beta Energy Capacity Guide

Image Source: Sony via Twinfinite

You can upgrade your maximum Beta Energy capacity in Stellar Blade by finding Beta Cores. Unlike crafting materials, you cannot get this item by opening chests. They can only be harvested from the dead bodies of other Defence Force members.

There are 18 Beta Cores, and you can upgrade your Beta Energy capacity every time you gather three of them. That means you can get six extra Beta Energy slots in Stellar Blade.

If you want to discover Beta Core bodies, you should prioritize exploring all available areas. When the game tells you to go right, then you should head to your left. Stellar Blade is not an open-world game, so you won’t be able to stray far from the objective.

Powerful monsters usually roam near Beta Core bodies, so ensure that you are prepared for battles. If you are struggling to locate them, you should use Adam’s Scan ability. Just press the touchpad on your PS5 controller, and the game will show nearby points of interest for several seconds.

Besides marking chests and bodies, the Scan ability will also show all enemies in the area. I recommend killing all monsters first since you won’t be able to interact with the bodies during combat.

Do note that Beta Core bodies are always female. Unlike regular human corpses, you can see a white aura surrounding these fallen soldiers. Once you discover one, just hold the R2 button to harvest the Beta Core.

That covers everything you need to know on how to increase your maximum Beta Energy capacity. For more Stellar Blade content, you can read our post on how to open the Bar 99 Legion chest. We’ve also got guides on increasing maximum health and how to beat Gigas.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more