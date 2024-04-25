How to Open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade

The world of Stellar Blade is full of things to discover, and while having a keen eye certainly helps, sometimes the game can be confusing when it comes to figuring out how to reach specific areas or open locked boxes. That’s by design, but it doesn’t mean players shouldn’t get some help to save them some precious time. For those trying to figure out just how to open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7, here’s the right place to start.

Bar 99 in Stellar Blade

The early parts of Stellar Blade will see Eve visit the once-bustling area of Eidos 7, now left to rot as the Naytiba make it their new home. However, not all is lost, as there are still plenty of useful resources that can be found in the area. After crossing the broken bridge using the poles, keep moving forward and eventually, Bar 99 will come into view on the left.

Scanning using the drone will reveal a box full of goodies lying inside, just watch out for the ambushing Naytiba at the door, as well as the Hydra within. Take care of them whichever way you see fit, and proceed to the chest. Interacting with it will show that players will require a password. That is something that will become very familiar as you progress, but for this box, the solution cannot be found on Eidos 7 itself.

Opening the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7 in Stellar Blade

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Keep playing the game, and eventually, you will arrive at the city of Xion and be introduced to the Bulletin Board. Here is where players can pick up side quests to complete, with the Legion’s Secret Stash being the important one. Pick that up when you can, and the description of the quest will make things clearer.

Now, armed with the code to the Legion Chest, head back to Eidos 7 using the Tetrapod and enter Bar 99 again. Input the code of 1228 and open up the chest. Your reward is an assortment of useful Nano Elements that can be put to good use by upgrading Exospines.

And that’s everything to know about how to open the Bar 99 Legion Chest on Eidos 7. For more help with Shift Up’s action-adventure space saga, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

