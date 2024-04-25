All Box & Chest Types and How to Unlock Them in Stellar Blade

As Eve in Stellar Blade, players embark on a quest to take back the Earth from the clutches of the dangerous Naytiba, mutated creatures that are as threatening as they are ugly. However, it takes more than just a sharp blade and cybernetically enhanced body parts to overcome this threat, with exploration being another important aspect of the adventure. For players hoping to find all of the world’s secrets, this guide to all box and chest types and how to unlock them in Stellar Blade will undoubtedly come in handy.

Boxes and Chests in Stellar Blade

When it comes to progression in each of the different systems in Stellar Blade, boxes play an important role in doling out vital resources for players to use. This can help in crafting new Nano Suits, upgrading of Exospines, and increasing your gold reserves. Sometimes, they also house items essential to quest progression, so it makes sense that players try to open any boxes or chests that they find out in the world as soon as possible.

In general, there are three main types of boxes that can be found around the environments:

Accessible Boxes

These are boxes that can be opened without any issues whatsoever. All players have to do is interact with them to get to the goodies within. They usually contain a variety of upgrade materials and, on occasion, a big drop of gold to help boost the coffers.

Password Boxes

Password chests and boxes, like the one found in Bar 77 in Eidos 7, cannot be opened in a straightforward manner. In fact, if you have not found the corresponding password memory stick, there is no way to open these boxes. So, be on the look out for fallen bodies that can be found around the world, as some of them contain passwords to specific boxes in selected locations.

With the memory stick in hand, head over to these boxes and input the password as displayed. Only then can you open up the boxes for the treasures within.

Breaching Boxes

As for chests and boxes that require breaching, Stellar Blade also offers three varieties. The first two require players to input the right directional command, but the sequence they come out in is distinct. One variant will be sequential, going from left to right and from the top row to the bottom row, whereas the other will highlight a random symbol as players input the commands, which increases the difficulty.

For the former, it is as easy as being calm and executing the inputs accordingly; as for the latter, do not rush into things and just see which symbol lights up before committing. Slow and steady progress will ensure these boxes open up with plenty of time to spare.

As for the third type of breaching box, it is all about timing as a moving target goes around the square grid. It can go in a circular motion, or row by row, and players will have to watch out for when a smaller blue square is highlighted. That is when you should hit the X button to input one part of the password. Repeat the process four times, and the box will then be unlocked.

Now that you are all caught up on all boxes and chests types and how to unlock them in Stellar Blade, you will know exactly what to do the next time a box comes up. For more help with the game, please check out our other guides or search Twinfinite.

