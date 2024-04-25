As Airborne Squad member Eve, players are in for a substantial adventure exploring futuristic environments and engaging in stylish and challenging fights against the Naytiba. Armed with deft skills and a knack for slicing her enemies up, Eve is one powerful heroine, but against the Naytiba, she is still going to need some help to beat the more dangerous ones. If you are seeking some help on how to beat Gigas in Stellar Blade, we have got you covered.

Beating Gigas in Stellar Blade

After beating both Abaddon and the Corrupter, players should now be more or less accustomed to how boss fights in Stellar Blade will play out. There is always a need to be aggressive both on the offense and defense, and facing the third boss, Gigas, is no different.

Approach the drop pod embedded in the ground as part of the main mission on Eidos 7, and the Gigas will finally makes its appearance in the crater. With behavior similar to that of Earth’s apes, this Naytiba uses powerful stomps and slams, and likes to leap into the air to deliver massive impact when landing. With all of that in mind, let the fight begin.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Nail the first QTE in the fight by pressing the X button to avoid being grabbed by the Gigas. Learning to parry is of utmost importance when facing the creature’s multiple-hit combos. Only when it stops attacking should you counterattack using your Beta attacks or combos.

If Eve is further away, the Gigas is fond of using its spiky head to grind against the heroine, followed by a blue Fatal Attack. Dodge towards it when the blade glows blue to counter, stunning it and opening a window for more pain. It can also throw pieces of the environment as a ranged attack, but it hardly connects if players are on the move. The Gigas may also use the unblockable leap and slam using its body, so either time the dodge properly or keep sprinting to avoid the attack completely.

Depleting its shield for the first time will see the Gigas go into a frenzy, shrouding its arms with a yellow glow. Now, its attacks hit harder, with new combos to boot. The first is an unblockable spinning attack, so get ready to dodge three times. Its slams now leave glowing residue that can hurt as well, so get out of there when you can.

Image Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Keep up the pressure, and if possible, parry your way to a damaging Retribution attack. This will take off a chunk of the Gigas’ health, and eventually, it will be taken down. Your reward for winning the fight will be a bunch of resources, the all-important Weapon Core for upgrading the Blood Edge, as well as an Alpha Core.

And there you go, everything to know about how to beat the Gigas in Stellar Blade. For more help with Shift Up’s latest, be sure to check out our other guides, or search Twinfinite for more.

