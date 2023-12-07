Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is a popular mobile game where you can drive around the city road using world-class vehicles, such as Rolls Royce and Lamborghini. While you can get free cars by exploring the city, you can immediately unlock rare and expensive vehicles using cheat codes.

All Working Cheat Codes in Indian Bike Driving 3D

Rohit Gaming Studio has shared a ton of cheat codes players can use to unlock various features and items. Besides obtaining rare vehicles, you can also use these codes to access special abilities, such as Super Jump.

Vehicles

4040 – Redeem to get a Tank

– Redeem to get a Tank 5050 – Redeem to get a Dino

– Redeem to get a Dino 2020 – Redeem to get an Endeavor

– Redeem to get an Endeavor 1212 – Redeem to get a Truck

– Redeem to get a Truck 01212 – Redeem to get a Truck with Trailer

– Redeem to get a Truck with Trailer 606 – Redeem to get a Fire Truck

– Redeem to get a Fire Truck 1001 – Redeem to get a Legendar

– Redeem to get a Legendar 300 – Redeem to get a Tarzen

– Redeem to get a Tarzen 4050 – Redeem to get an Apache

– Redeem to get an Apache 4000 – Redeem to get a Porsche

– Redeem to get a Porsche 700 – Redeem to get a Lamborghini v2

– Redeem to get a Lamborghini v2 2000 – Redeem to get a Rolls Royce

– Redeem to get a Rolls Royce 3333 – Redeem to get a Lamborghini

– Redeem to get a Lamborghini 800 – Redeem to get a Bugatti v2

– Redeem to get a Bugatti v2 4444 – Redeem to get a Bugatti Chiron

– Redeem to get a Bugatti Chiron 8888 – Redeem to get a Duke 1290

– Redeem to get a Duke 1290 7777 – Redeem to get a Duke 200

– Redeem to get a Duke 200 8000 – Redeem to get a Helicopter

– Redeem to get a Helicopter 0015 – Redeem to get a Yamaha R15

– Redeem to get a Yamaha R15 999 – Redeem to get a Yamaha Vmax

– Redeem to get a Yamaha Vmax 888 – Redeem to get a Yamaha FZ10

– Redeem to get a Yamaha FZ10 1211 – Redeem to get a Pulsar

– Redeem to get a Pulsar 5000 – Redeem to get a Pulsar Rs200

– Redeem to get a Pulsar Rs200 1190 – Redeem to get a New KTM

– Redeem to get a New KTM 1210 – Redeem to get a KTM

– Redeem to get a KTM 9000 – Redeem to get a Splendor

– Redeem to get a Splendor 400 – Redeem to get a Zx10r bike

– Redeem to get a Zx10r bike 2222 – Redeem to get an ATV

– Redeem to get an ATV 6000 – Redeem to get a Tron Bike

– Redeem to get a Tron Bike 666 – Redeem to get a Benelli TNT

– Redeem to get a Benelli TNT 500 – Redeem to get an Audi

– Redeem to get an Audi 5555 – Redeem to get a Ghost Rider Bike

– Redeem to get a Ghost Rider Bike 9090 – Redeem to get a Thar

– Redeem to get a Thar 9999 – Redeem to get a Royal Enfield Bullet

– Redeem to get a Royal Enfield Bullet 555 – Redeem to get a Plane

– Redeem to get a Plane 6666 – Redeem to get a Range Rover

– Redeem to get a Range Rover 1111 – Redeem to get a Cycle

– Redeem to get a Cycle 900 – Redeem to get a Koeigness

– Redeem to get a Koeigness 7000 – Redeem to get a Hayabhusa

– Redeem to get a Hayabhusa 333 – Redeem to get a Scorpio Classic

– Redeem to get a Scorpio Classic 444 – Redeem to get a Scorpio S11

– Redeem to get a Scorpio S11 777 – Redeem to get a Ducati Diavel

– Redeem to get a Ducati Diavel 3000 – Redeem to get a Kawasaki Ninja H2r

– Redeem to get a Kawasaki Ninja H2r 0000 – Redeem to get an Activa 4G

– Redeem to get an Activa 4G 1000 – Redeem to get a Fortuner

– Redeem to get a Fortuner 2222 – Redeem to get a New Car

– Redeem to get a New Car 1190 – Redeem to get a New KTM

– Redeem to get a New KTM 4215 – Redeem to get a Duke

Other

0 – Redeem to get a Gas Tank

– Redeem to get a Gas Tank 1 – Redeem to spawn a Boy

– Redeem to spawn a Boy 2 – Redeem to spawn a Girl

– Redeem to spawn a Girl 9 – Redeem to get Night Mode

– Redeem to get Night Mode 00 – Redeem to get a Fuel Tank

– Redeem to get a Fuel Tank 600 – Redeem to spawn a Dog

– Redeem to spawn a Dog 12345 – Redeem to get more NPCs

– Redeem to get more NPCs 54321 – Redeem to get more Traffic Cars

– Redeem to get more Traffic Cars 9129 – Redeem to get Infinite Health

– Redeem to get Infinite Health 1215 – Use to perform a Super Jump

– Use to perform a Super Jump 1216 – Use to perform an Ultra Super jump

– Use to perform an Ultra Super jump 1120 – Use to perform a Skyfall

– Use to perform a Skyfall 1112 – Use to activate Slow Motion Mode

– Use to activate Slow Motion Mode 7112 – Use to activate Moon Gravity

– Use to activate Moon Gravity 200 – Redeem to get a Horse

– Redeem to get a Horse 002 – Redeem to get a Tatoo Skin

How to Use Cheat Codes in Indian Bikes Driving 3D

You can use cheat codes in Indian Bikes Driving 3D by following these steps:

Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D. Click on the Phone icon on the bottom left side of the screen. Select the Contact option and press the Keypad. Type one of the Indian Bikes Driving 3D cheat codes into the text box. Hit the dial button to activate the code.

That’s everything you need to know about Indian Bikes Driving 3D cheat codes. Before leaving Twinfinite, consider checking out other code posts on the website, such as Roblox Driving Empire and Go Kart Race Clicker.