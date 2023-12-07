Indian Bikes Driving 3D Cheat Codes

Indian Bikes Driving 3D is a popular mobile game where you can drive around the city road using world-class vehicles, such as Rolls Royce and Lamborghini. While you can get free cars by exploring the city, you can immediately unlock rare and expensive vehicles using cheat codes.
All Working Cheat Codes in Indian Bike Driving 3D
Rohit Gaming Studio has shared a ton of cheat codes players can use to unlock various features and items. Besides obtaining rare vehicles, you can also use these codes to access special abilities, such as Super Jump.
Vehicles
- 4040 – Redeem to get a Tank
- 5050 – Redeem to get a Dino
- 2020 – Redeem to get an Endeavor
- 1212 – Redeem to get a Truck
- 01212 – Redeem to get a Truck with Trailer
- 606 – Redeem to get a Fire Truck
- 1001 – Redeem to get a Legendar
- 300 – Redeem to get a Tarzen
- 4050 – Redeem to get an Apache
- 4000 – Redeem to get a Porsche
- 700 – Redeem to get a Lamborghini v2
- 2000 – Redeem to get a Rolls Royce
- 3333 – Redeem to get a Lamborghini
- 800 – Redeem to get a Bugatti v2
- 4444 – Redeem to get a Bugatti Chiron
- 8888 – Redeem to get a Duke 1290
- 7777 – Redeem to get a Duke 200
- 8000 – Redeem to get a Helicopter
- 0015 – Redeem to get a Yamaha R15
- 999 – Redeem to get a Yamaha Vmax
- 888 – Redeem to get a Yamaha FZ10
- 1211 – Redeem to get a Pulsar
- 5000 – Redeem to get a Pulsar Rs200
- 1190 – Redeem to get a New KTM
- 1210 – Redeem to get a KTM
- 9000 – Redeem to get a Splendor
- 400 – Redeem to get a Zx10r bike
- 2222 – Redeem to get an ATV
- 6000 – Redeem to get a Tron Bike
- 666 – Redeem to get a Benelli TNT
- 500 – Redeem to get an Audi
- 5555 – Redeem to get a Ghost Rider Bike
- 9090 – Redeem to get a Thar
- 9999 – Redeem to get a Royal Enfield Bullet
- 555 – Redeem to get a Plane
- 6666 – Redeem to get a Range Rover
- 1111 – Redeem to get a Cycle
- 900 – Redeem to get a Koeigness
- 7000 – Redeem to get a Hayabhusa
- 333 – Redeem to get a Scorpio Classic
- 444 – Redeem to get a Scorpio S11
- 777 – Redeem to get a Ducati Diavel
- 3000 – Redeem to get a Kawasaki Ninja H2r
- 0000 – Redeem to get an Activa 4G
- 1000 – Redeem to get a Fortuner
- 2222 – Redeem to get a New Car
- 4215 – Redeem to get a Duke
Other
- 0 – Redeem to get a Gas Tank
- 1 – Redeem to spawn a Boy
- 2 – Redeem to spawn a Girl
- 9 – Redeem to get Night Mode
- 00 – Redeem to get a Fuel Tank
- 600 – Redeem to spawn a Dog
- 12345 – Redeem to get more NPCs
- 54321 – Redeem to get more Traffic Cars
- 9129 – Redeem to get Infinite Health
- 1215 – Use to perform a Super Jump
- 1216 – Use to perform an Ultra Super jump
- 1120 – Use to perform a Skyfall
- 1112 – Use to activate Slow Motion Mode
- 7112 – Use to activate Moon Gravity
- 200 – Redeem to get a Horse
- 002 – Redeem to get a Tatoo Skin
How to Use Cheat Codes in Indian Bikes Driving 3D
You can use cheat codes in Indian Bikes Driving 3D by following these steps:
- Launch Indian Bikes Driving 3D.
- Click on the Phone icon on the bottom left side of the screen.
- Select the Contact option and press the Keypad.
- Type one of the Indian Bikes Driving 3D cheat codes into the text box.
- Hit the dial button to activate the code.
That's everything you need to know about Indian Bikes Driving 3D cheat codes.