All Great Fairy Fountain Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Great Fairy Fountains return from Breath of the Wild, but each has a new location they’re calling home. That means it might be difficult to track them all down. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered. Here’s every Great Fairy Fountain location in Zelda: TOTK.

Great Fairy Fountain Locations & How To Unlock in TOTK

As previously mentioned, Tears of the Kingdom sees the Great Fairy Fountains move from their BOTW locations. There’s also a new dimension to finding them; each must be coaxed out of hiding by completing a quest of some kind.

Before we dive into the specifics of each Great Fairy Fountain, there’s a couple of things to know beforehand.

The first is that, to unlock the specific quests for each fountain, players need to have started the ‘Potential Princess Sightings’ portion of the story. This is achieved by entering the Lucky Clover Gazette by Rito Village and speaking to Penn, a reporter. Agree to help their investigation and the required quest will begin.

The second is that players should have a towing harness for their horse. This isn’t essential but some of the missions for Great Fairy Fountains require towing.

Now the boring bits are out of the way, we can get to the fountains themselves. Below, we’ve outlined the name, location and requirements for each:

Great Fairy Fountain Location & How To Unlock Rewards Great Fairy Tera Head to the Woodland Stable. This is located in Hyrule’s Eldin Region. Speak to Penn, who will be watching a musical performance. This will begin a quest that requires Link to use Ultrahand and attach a couple of wheels to a broken cart. Next, retrieve a horse from the stable, attach a towing harness to it and take the musicians up the road to the Great Fairy Fountain. You can use the signposts to guide you. The musicians will play at the fountain, coaxing the Fairy out of her slumber. Upgraded Armor Great Fairy Cotera Head to Duelling Peaks Stable. This is located in the Necluda Region, just east of the Duelling Peaks POI. Activate the nearby Eshos Shrine if you haven’t already, then approach the band’s conductor at the Stables, who’ll tell you about a missing band member called Beetz. After this, head north from the Stable to Kakariko Bridge, where you can locate Beetz. Use his drumming to guide you to his specific location, just northeast of the Bridge. Beetz requires three lots of honey. If you have these in your inventory you can hand them over. If not, find three nests in the forest just north of Kakariko Village, shoot them down and collect three Courser Bee Honey items. Return to Beetz, head back to the Stable and, wouldn’t you know it, they now require a raft. Nearby supplies, including wood, a fan and steering sticks will be sufficient. Cross the river and the band will play to coax out the Fairy. Upgraded Armor Great Fairy Kaysa Head to Outskirt Stable. This is in Central Hyrule. The band is now missing their piper, aptly named Pyper. You need to go to the Highland Stable in south Faron for this mission, so head there and find Pyper by a nearby tree. He requires 10 Sunset Fireflies, which can be acquired at nighttime in the nearby Pagos Woods. Bring them back to Pyper and then find Haite, who’s inside the Stable. She’ll follow you back to Pyper, who can now get back to his band. When you get back to them, they again need transport. This time, you need to find the nearby Zonai car, then attach the wheel and steering stick to it. Get the band in and travel to the Great Fairy. Again, they’ll play and coax it out. Upgraded Armor Great Fairy Mija Mija is located at Snowfield Stable in the Hebra region. However, this quest requires players to find a horn player. He’s stuck in a hole in the ground west of Tabantha Bridge Stable along with his cart (who knows how he managed that). Use Ultrahand to lift his cart out the ground (there’s a nearby balloon and Flame Emitters to use). The horn player will thank you and leave – and now you can head to Snowfield Stable. The band now requires a roof for their cart, which you can solve by finding the wooden slat by the Stable and attach it via Ultrahand. Talk to Mastro and the band will enter the fixed cart which Link can drive to the Great Fairy. They’ll play and coax her out. Upgraded Armor

That’s everything to know about the Great Fairy Fountains in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! You’ve completed all four – and helped the most annoying musical troupe of all time. For everything else TOTK, stick with us at Twinfinite.

