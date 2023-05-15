Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In a world as epic and sprawling as Hyrule, there are plenty of different types of flora and fauna to discover. One ingredient that can be obtained in the many nooks and crannies of Nintendo’s latest adventure is called a Sunset Firefly. If you’re wondering how to get Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ve come to the perfect place. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty details, shall we?

How to Find Sunset Fireflies in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are a few different ways of obtaining Sunset Fireflies in the game, but we found the most reliable method was by buying them from Beedle in Highland Stable.

For those wondering, Highland Stable is in the southern region of Hyrule, and to help you find the exact location, we’ve marked it on the map below:

Once you arrive, head over to Beedle the merchant, who usually wanders just outside the Highland Stable. Speak to him, and you’ll be able to purchase Sunset Fireflies for 10 Rupees a pop.

Other Ways of Obtaining Sunset Fireflies

You’ll often see Sunset Fireflies flying around at nighttime. What sets them apart from other flying insects is their signature green glow. If you sneak up to them, you’ll be able to grab them much more effectively. You’ll find a bunch of them flying around the bridge in Kakariko Village.

What Do Sunset Fireflies Do?

Specifically, Sunset Fireflies can be used as an ingredient in Elixirs, and their main property is the ability to make Link move quieter as he traverses Hyrule. They’re also a key objective in the quest “By Firefly’s Light”, which tasks players with finding five Sunset Fireflies.

So, what do you know. That’s everything you need to know about how to get Sunset Fireflies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to get climbing gear in the game. Or alternatively, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

