All Elixir Recipes & How to Make Them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Put those gross monster parts to good use.
Cooked food is great and all, but don’t neglect your Elixirs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom either. These handy potions can really save you in a pinch, offering up useful effects to assist you in both exploration and combat. Here’s a list of all Elixir recipes and how to make them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Elixir Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are plenty of Elixirs to discover in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they all bring something different to the table. Check the table below to see their effects and required ingredients.

ElixirEffectRequired Ingredients
Chilly ElixirHeat resistanceCold Darner/Winterwing Butterfly, Monster Part
Spicy ElixirCold resistanceWarm Darner/Summerwing Butterfly, Monster Part
Tough ElixirDefense boostRugged Rhino Beetle, Monster Part
Mighty ElixirAttack boostBladed Rhino Beetle, Monster Part
Bright ElixirTemporary lightDeep Firefly, Monster Part
Sticky ElixirSlip controlSticky Frog/Sticky Lizard, Monster Part
Electro ElixirElectricity resistanceElectric Darner/Thunderwing Butterfly, Monster Part
Energizing ElixirStamina regenerationEnergetic Rhino Beetle/Restless Cricket, Monster Part
Fireproof ElixirFire resistanceFireproof Lizard/Smotherwing Butterfly, Monster Part
Hasty ElixirSpeed upHot-Footed Frog/Hightail Lizard, Monster Part
Hearty ElixirHealth regeneration and temporary heartsHearty Lizard, Monster Part
Sneaky ElixirIncreased stealthSunset Firefly, Monster Part

As for how to actually craft Elixirs in Tears of the Kingdom, it works the same way as if you were cooking a regular meal. All you have to do is hold at least one insect or critter, as well as monster parts like Moblin Horns, etc, and toss them into the pot and start cooking.

Make sure not to mix them up with regular cooking ingredients, though, or you’ll end up with a Dubious Meal instead.

That’s all you need to know about how to craft every Elixir recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

