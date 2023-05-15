All Elixir Recipes & How to Make Them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Cooked food is great and all, but don’t neglect your Elixirs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom either. These handy potions can really save you in a pinch, offering up useful effects to assist you in both exploration and combat. Here’s a list of all Elixir recipes and how to make them in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Elixir Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are plenty of Elixirs to discover in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and they all bring something different to the table. Check the table below to see their effects and required ingredients.

Elixir Effect Required Ingredients Chilly Elixir Heat resistance Cold Darner/Winterwing Butterfly, Monster Part Spicy Elixir Cold resistance Warm Darner/Summerwing Butterfly, Monster Part Tough Elixir Defense boost Rugged Rhino Beetle, Monster Part Mighty Elixir Attack boost Bladed Rhino Beetle, Monster Part Bright Elixir Temporary light Deep Firefly, Monster Part Sticky Elixir Slip control Sticky Frog/Sticky Lizard, Monster Part Electro Elixir Electricity resistance Electric Darner/Thunderwing Butterfly, Monster Part Energizing Elixir Stamina regeneration Energetic Rhino Beetle/Restless Cricket, Monster Part Fireproof Elixir Fire resistance Fireproof Lizard/Smotherwing Butterfly, Monster Part Hasty Elixir Speed up Hot-Footed Frog/Hightail Lizard, Monster Part Hearty Elixir Health regeneration and temporary hearts Hearty Lizard, Monster Part Sneaky Elixir Increased stealth Sunset Firefly, Monster Part

As for how to actually craft Elixirs in Tears of the Kingdom, it works the same way as if you were cooking a regular meal. All you have to do is hold at least one insect or critter, as well as monster parts like Moblin Horns, etc, and toss them into the pot and start cooking.

Make sure not to mix them up with regular cooking ingredients, though, or you’ll end up with a Dubious Meal instead.

That’s all you need to know about how to craft every Elixir recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

