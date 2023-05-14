How to Cook Fried Wild Greens Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many different dishes that can be cooked by Link with various ingredients from his Materials inventory. One of the more basic dishes that you can make in the game is Fried Wild Greens, but if you’re struggling to make it yourself, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about how to cook the Fried Wild Greens Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Cook the Fried Wild Greens Recipe

Fried Wild Greens is one of the easiest dishes to cook in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and can be done by using your leafy green and herb Materials. Producing a Fried Wild Greens dish will result in the creation of a basic vegetable dish with no bonus effects, and will restore 4 hearts of health to Link when consumed.

To cook Fried Wild Greens, you will first need to make sure that you have any kind of leafy green vegetable-like Materials in your inventory. Hyrule Herbs are an easy go-to, and are what I used in the example screenshots down below.

You will also need a Cooking Pot. You can find many of these while adventuring in the land of Hyrule, but can also make your own by lighting a campfire and adding a Zonai Pot on top of the fire. Alternatively, there is also a Cooking Pot at the underground bunker of Lookout Landing that is always lit and free for you to use at any time.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you have a Cooking Pot ready, open your inventory and scroll to the Materials tab. Select your choice of leafy greens or vegetables, and then choose to carry them. Now exit your inventory, and walk up to the Cooking Pot. Once you get close enough, press A to cook, and your dish will be generated after a few seconds.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You’ll then have a Fried Wild Greens dish, which is very handy for restoring multiple hearts of health to Link at once. You can repeatedly cook this dish with your other materials to stockpile a few of them in your inventory if you’d like to as well.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to cook the Fried Wild Greens Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content by scrolling down and looking through our related links below.

Related Posts