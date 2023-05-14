How to Get Climbing Gear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Being able to climb and scale cliffs is a crucial component of exploration in Tears of the Kingdom, and there are a few clothing pieces that can make things easier for you. With that in mind, here’s how to get the Climbing Gear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Climbing Gear Location

The Climbing Gear can be found in North Hyrule Plain Cave in Tears of the Kingdom, located in North Hyrule Plain itself, near the New Serenne Stable. We’ve included a screenshot of the map down below to give you a better idea of where to look:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

From the entrance of the New Serenne Stable, head straight ahead across the fields, and you’ll find a hole in the ground that you can drop through.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Drop down to enter the North Hyrule Plain Cave and take down the Lizalfos enemy waiting for you just ahead. Before proceeding further through the cave to find the two Like Likes on the walls, look for the waterfall with glowing mushrooms just past the water.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Head through the waterfall to find a secret area, and you’ll also find a chest that houses the Climbing Gear itself.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Climbing Gear is a piece of upper-body wear that provides 3 defense, which isn’t much, but it is a hell of a lot better than the Archaic Tunic that Link gets on the Great Sky Island. It also lets you climb a little faster, allowing you to save stamina.

That’s all you need to know about how to get the Climbing Gear in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

