Where to Find Wetland Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hyrule Kingdom is crammed full of super cool things to discover. From Great Fairies that can upgrade Link’s armor to Shrines which house meticulously designed puzzles to caves that are home to valuable Bubbulfrogs, there’s nary a corner of the world that doesn’t have a hidden secret waiting to be unearthed. Along your travels, however, you’ll also come across many Stables to rest and recuperate. If you’re wondering where to find Wetland Stable in Zelda: TOTK, we’ve got your back. Let’s get started!

Precise Location of Wetland Stable in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Essentially, Wetland Stable can be found to the east of Central Hyrule. It’s fairly close to Lookout Landing and is right next to the Tukarok Shrine. To make things a little easier, here’s a specific map location:

For those on the hunt for coordinates to Wetland Stable’s whereabouts, worry not, as we’ve got you covered: 0911, -0157, 0026.

If you’re running low on health and you have the pocket change, we’d recommend resting your weary head and getting a good night’s sleep by speaking to Lawdon. Much like other Stables, it’ll cost you 20 Rupees for a regular bed and 50 rupees as well as 7 Pony Points for a Malanya bed. The former will heal you to full health, while the latter will heal you and give you three extra temporary Hearts and one extra temporary Stamina wheel.

What Does Beedle Sell?

As Beedle the trader’s offerings vary depending on what Stable you’re visiting, here’s what he is selling:

Arrow – 6 Rupees

– 6 Rupees Arrow x 5 – 30 Rupees

– 30 Rupees Splash Fruit – 10 Rupees

– 10 Rupees Hot-Footed Frog – 10 Rupees

– 10 Rupees Smothering Butterfly – 10 Rupees

– 10 Rupees Tireless Frog – 100 Rupees

And what do you know. That’s everything you need to know about where to find Wetland Stable in Zelda: TOTK. For more, here are all the cooking recipes and elixir recipes. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you go.

