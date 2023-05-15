Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Nintendo’s latest open-world offering allows players to indulge their inner warrior, inner adventurer, and… inner chef. Yes, while the bulk of your time may be spent venturing into the wilderness and whacking Bokoblins on their big dumb noggins, you’ll also spend some time cooking up a storm in the kitchen cooking pot. For those wondering what all the cooking recipes are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

In theory, you can combine and cook anything in the game, but it’ll usually wind up as the rather unappetising-sounding dish, Dubious Food, which simply gives you a limited amount of health. Worse still, the other potential end result can sometimes lead to your dish being entirely inedible. And nobody want that, right?

So, for all you budding chefs out there, here’s a list of all cooking recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to help channel your inner Gordon Ramsey:

Recipe Ingredients Effects Roasted Apple Apple Restores 3-4 Hearts Spicy Fruit and Mushroom Mix Hylian Mushroom, Spicy Pepper Restores Health and Gives a Cold Resistance Buff Energising Mushroom Skewer Skyshroom, Stambulb, Stamela Shroom Restores 3 Hearts and some Stamina Meat Skewer Meat, and any Mushroom/ Fruit Restores Health, with the Fruit adding a unique Effect (like extra Stamina if cooked with a Stamela Shroom, for instance) Pepper Steak Meat and Spicy Pepper Restores Health and Gives a Cold Resistance buff Pepper Seafood Any Fish, with Spicy Pepper Restores Health and Gives a Cold Resistance buff Fruit and Mushroom Mix Apple, Rushroom Restores Health and Gives a Speed Buff Toasty Skyshroom Skyshroom Restores Half a Heart Steamed Fish Stambulb, Fish Restores 4 Hearts and Gives a Speed Buff Steamed Meat Stambulb, Meat Restores 3 Hearts and some Stamina Steamed Mushrooms Skyshroom, Stambulb Restores 2 Hearts and some Stamina Seafood Rice Balls Fish, Hylian Rice Restores Health and Gives a Buff Depending on what Fish is Used Seafood Skewer Crab or Snail Restores Health and Gives a Buff Depending on what is Used Veggie Rice Balls Hylian Rice, Vegetable Restores Health and Gives a Buff Depending on what Veggie is Used Fish and Mushroom Skewer Fish, Mushroom Restores Health and Gives a Buff Depending on what Mushroom is Used Rice Balls Hylian Rice Restores Health Vegetable Curry Pumpkin or Carrot, Goron Spice, Hylian Rice Restores Health and Gives a Defense Buff if a Pumpkin is Used or a Stamina Buff if a Carrot is Used Fried Egg and Rice Hylian Rice and Bird Egg Restores Health Prime Poultry Pilaf Goat Butter, Hylian Rice, a Bird Egg, and a Raw Bird Thigh Restores Health Omelet Bird Egg Restores 4 Hearts Sunny Fried Wild Greens Chikaloo Tree Nuts and Sundelions Restores Health Honeyed Apple Apple and Honeycomb Restores 7 Hearts Hearty Mushroom Skewer Hearty Truffle Full Recovery, +1 Temporary Heart Hearty Fried Wild Greens Hearty Radish Full Recovery, +3 Temporary Hearts Enduring Fried Wild Greens Endura Carrot Restores 4 Hearts and Fully Refills Your Stamina Mighty Simmered Fruit Mighty Bananas, Golden Apple Restores Health and Gives an Attack Buff Bright Mushroom Skewer Brightcaps Restores Health and gives a Glow Buff Gourmet Meat Curry Raw Meat, Hylian Rice, Goron Spice Restores Health Crab Stir Fry Crab, Goron Spice Restores 2 Hearts and some Stamina Sauteed Nuts Acorn or Chickaloo Tree Nut Restores Health Sauteed Peppers Spicy Peppers Restores Health and Gives a Cold Resistance Buff Salt-Grilled Gourmet Meat Rock Salt and a Raw Whole Bird or Row Gourmet Meat Restores Health

Of course, adding more of the same ingredients to the recipe helps to amplify the meal’s effects.

It’s also worth noting that the Cooking Recipes are different to Elixir Recipes, as the latter comprise of animal parts, insects and other yuckier materials as opposed to, well… food. If you’re after a list of all the Elixir Recipes available in the game, look no further.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on all the cooking recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to get Sunset Fireflies. Otherwise, go ahead and take a gander at our further coverage below.

