All Cooking Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unleash your inner Gordon Ramsey!
Nintendo’s latest open-world offering allows players to indulge their inner warrior, inner adventurer, and… inner chef. Yes, while the bulk of your time may be spent venturing into the wilderness and whacking Bokoblins on their big dumb noggins, you’ll also spend some time cooking up a storm in the kitchen cooking pot. For those wondering what all the cooking recipes are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve got your back. Here’s everything you need to know.

Full List of Cooking Recipes in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In theory, you can combine and cook anything in the game, but it’ll usually wind up as the rather unappetising-sounding dish, Dubious Food, which simply gives you a limited amount of health. Worse still, the other potential end result can sometimes lead to your dish being entirely inedible. And nobody want that, right?

All cooking recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
So, for all you budding chefs out there, here’s a list of all cooking recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to help channel your inner Gordon Ramsey:

RecipeIngredientsEffects
Roasted AppleAppleRestores 3-4 Hearts
Spicy Fruit and Mushroom MixHylian Mushroom, Spicy PepperRestores Health and Gives a Cold Resistance Buff
Energising Mushroom SkewerSkyshroom, Stambulb, Stamela ShroomRestores 3 Hearts and some Stamina
Meat SkewerMeat, and any Mushroom/ FruitRestores Health, with the Fruit adding a unique Effect (like extra Stamina if cooked with a Stamela Shroom, for instance)
Pepper SteakMeat and Spicy PepperRestores Health and Gives a Cold Resistance buff
Pepper SeafoodAny Fish, with Spicy PepperRestores Health and Gives a Cold Resistance buff
Fruit and Mushroom MixApple, RushroomRestores Health and Gives a Speed Buff
Toasty SkyshroomSkyshroomRestores Half a Heart
Steamed FishStambulb, FishRestores 4 Hearts and Gives a Speed Buff
Steamed MeatStambulb, MeatRestores 3 Hearts and some Stamina
Steamed MushroomsSkyshroom, StambulbRestores 2 Hearts and some Stamina
Seafood Rice BallsFish, Hylian RiceRestores Health and Gives a Buff Depending on what Fish is Used
Seafood SkewerCrab or SnailRestores Health and Gives a Buff Depending on what is Used
Veggie Rice BallsHylian Rice, VegetableRestores Health and Gives a Buff Depending on what Veggie is Used
Fish and Mushroom SkewerFish, MushroomRestores Health and Gives a Buff Depending on what Mushroom is Used
Rice BallsHylian RiceRestores Health
Vegetable CurryPumpkin or Carrot, Goron Spice, Hylian RiceRestores Health and Gives a Defense Buff if a Pumpkin is Used or a Stamina Buff if a Carrot is Used
Fried Egg and RiceHylian Rice and Bird EggRestores Health
Prime Poultry PilafGoat Butter, Hylian Rice, a Bird Egg, and a Raw Bird ThighRestores Health
OmeletBird EggRestores 4 Hearts
Sunny Fried Wild GreensChikaloo Tree Nuts and SundelionsRestores Health
Honeyed AppleApple and HoneycombRestores 7 Hearts
Hearty Mushroom SkewerHearty TruffleFull Recovery, +1 Temporary Heart
Hearty Fried Wild GreensHearty RadishFull Recovery, +3 Temporary Hearts
Enduring Fried Wild GreensEndura CarrotRestores 4 Hearts and Fully Refills Your Stamina
Mighty Simmered FruitMighty Bananas, Golden AppleRestores Health and Gives an Attack Buff
Bright Mushroom SkewerBrightcapsRestores Health and gives a Glow Buff
Gourmet Meat CurryRaw Meat, Hylian Rice, Goron SpiceRestores Health
Crab Stir FryCrab, Goron SpiceRestores 2 Hearts and some Stamina
Sauteed NutsAcorn or Chickaloo Tree NutRestores Health
Sauteed PeppersSpicy PeppersRestores Health and Gives a Cold Resistance Buff
Salt-Grilled Gourmet MeatRock Salt and a Raw Whole Bird or Row Gourmet MeatRestores Health

Of course, adding more of the same ingredients to the recipe helps to amplify the meal’s effects.

It’s also worth noting that the Cooking Recipes are different to Elixir Recipes, as the latter comprise of animal parts, insects and other yuckier materials as opposed to, well… food. If you’re after a list of all the Elixir Recipes available in the game, look no further.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on all the cooking recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to get Sunset Fireflies. Otherwise, go ahead and take a gander at our further coverage below.

