How to Get SP Fast in Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade has an expansive skill tree, and to really unlock Eve’s full potential you’ll want to unlock as many of those skills as possible – and that means getting SP. Here’s our guide to earning SP fast in Stellar Blade.

SP Farming in Stellar Blade

You’ll earn SP through combat, so if you want to earn it quickly you’ll want to find the most efficient way possible to kill several high-powered enemies in a short time span.

Luckily, there are a few skills in the skill tree that can help with this: Assault, which lets Eve instantly take down enemies below her, and Ambush, which lets her perform stealth kills.

Next, you’ll want to take advantage of one of the quirks of Stellar Blade, and many Soulslike games like it: namely, the fact that enemies respawn when you return to a camp. Having Assault and Ambush unlocked will let you quickly eliminate some enemies. After that, regular combat will eliminate the rest.

Shift your difficulty to Story Mode. In this mode enemies are easier to kill, while their attacks are much weaker. You can freely switch your difficulty at any time during the game, so if you’ve been playing on Normal Mode and you’re satisfied with your progress, you can just switch back.

The Training Gear, once you’ve found it, will give you a massive boost to your SP EXP gains, so consider equipping it for your runs.

The Library Run

Early on, Eidos 7 has a particularly lucrative spot to farm SP at the library. To find it, travel to the Parking Tower Second Floor camp, and travel back to the neon “Boo” sign.

There are four enemies around here to focus on: two Barnacles, a Guardian, and a Cricket Slasher.

First, climb onto a nearby ledge and assault the first Barnacle. Then, sneak up on the one lurking outside to ambush it. Use regular attacks and beta skills on the other two enemies and, once you’re done, return to your camp. With some practise, this short run will net you around 100 SP EXP in as little as a minute.

Once you have some more experience, it’s worth moving on with the story and finding another spot to level up, if needed. Luckily, the core idea remains the same: find a spot near a camp with a bunch of decently powered enemies, switch to story mode, wipe them out, and respawn them at the camp. The Desert and Wasteland areas can prove particularly lucrative.

Another simple way of earning SP is by completing sidequests. While you’ll get a steady supply by progressing the story, side quests and optional bosses can give you a decent boost, helping you turn Eve into a killing machine.

Luckily, SP EXP is plentiful throughout Stellar Blade – in our review, we found that it’s possible to earn enough SP to unlock every skill in the game.

Want more out of Stellar Blade? Here’s our guide on maximizing your beta energy capacity.

