How Many Korok Seeds Are in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There are plenty of similarities between Nintendo’s latest Zelda installment and its 2017 predecessor, but there are also a great deal of differences, too. From tweaks to the Master Sword to an absence of the Divine Beasts to a Dark Souls-esque underworld dubbed The Depths, there’s a lot of new content for players to experience and discover. One difference that may be puzzling some fans is: How many Korok Seeds are in Zelda: TOTK? Good question! Let’s discuss.

How Many Korok Seeds in Tears of the Kingdom?

While Breath of the Wild featured 900 Korok Seeds in total, Zelda: TOTK ups the ante by adding in another hundred, which totals 1,000 Korok Seeds in the game.

Fortunately, this time around, collecting them actually gives Link meaningful upgrades to his weapons, shield, and bow inventory size, meaning he can carry more of them at the same time. Simply speak to Hestu to get the ball Koroks rolling, and he’ll exchange them for a larger weapon stash.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How to Get Korok Seeds in Zelda: TOTK

Much akin to its predecessor, obtaining Korok Seeds hinges on rescuing the wee blighters or helping them in some way. There are a myriad of different mini-puzzles that gift Link with these shiny kernels.

Carry the Korok to its friend with Ultrahand

Finding an out of place object, like a rock in a tree or a pile of leaves

Pulling a cork from a tree stump

Finishing a pattern, like placing a missing rock in a circle

Collecting a yellow flower that floats up in the air when you hit it

Fixing a broken building with Ultrahand

Catching the invisible Korok

Shooting three balloon targets with your bow

And with that, we conclude our guide on how many Korok Seeds are in Zelda: TOTK. For more, here’s when we tortured our personal journey with the Koroks. Or alternatively, take a peek below at our further coverage.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts