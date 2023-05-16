How to Get Hylian Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Grab one of the best shields in the game super early on!

Making a return in Nintendo’s latest Zelda adventure is the iconic shield brandished by the knights within the Kingdom of Hyrule. Interestingly, not only is this bad boy one of the best shields in the game, but it’s also pretty easy to track down in the early hours of your journey. So, with that in mind, here’s how to get the Hylian Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Let’s do it!

How to Find the Hylian Shield

First things first, you’ll want to head to the north-eastern section of Castle Town Prison. Here, you’ll find a dock, as pictured below:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you’re struggling to find this specific spot, here’s where it is on the map:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve arrived, use the raft nearby the dock, or construct one yourself using Ultrahand as you’re going to need to traverse the waterway and head north. Just around the corner of the river, you’ll find another dock right next to a cave entrance.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Enter the cave and the entrance will soon give way to Hyrule Field Docks. Inside, there’ll be a set of steps leading up. Head up these steps but beware as a Gloom Hand is waiting to ambush you above.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Either dispatch the Gloom Hand by using a combination of your Bow and Bomb Flowers, or alternatively, book it past the Gloom Hand. Frankly, we found the former option more desirable as the Gloom Hand kept on grabbing us.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Finally, using either a lit Torch or a Fire Fruit arrow, light the unlit brazier in the next area. This will spawn a chest holding the one and only: Hylian Shield.

What’s the Hylian Shield Like in Tears of the Kingdom?

The Hylian Shield is a really strong piece of defensive kit, offering 90 Defense. It also has an impressive amount of durability, and is easily one of the best Shields in the entire game.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in how to get the Hylian Shield in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how much damage the Master Sword does. Otherwise, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

