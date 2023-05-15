How Much Damage Does the Master Sword Do in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Easily the most iconic weapon in the entire series, the Master Sword is Link’s most trusty blade. Possessing the unique ability to repair itself, as well as boasting the highest damage potential in the game, this powerful armament is a force to be reckoned with. But how much damage does the Master Sword inflict? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know.

How Much Damage Does the Master Sword Inflict?

Interestingly, in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Master Sword’s damage varies dramatically. You see, one of the perks of using the powerful blade is its ability to endlessly fuse it with other materials. Of course, while the Fuse ability is a mechanic that’s featured throughout the game, all other weapons inevitably break. While the Master Sword can break, it recharges its energy over time, which means it can repair itself.

Essentially, fusing the Master Sword with different materials will yield different results to its damage potential. For instance, fusing the powerful blade with a Light Dragon’s Scale will give the weapon +12 damage, and will imbue it with the same healing properties that this material is known for. Meanwhile, fusing a Blue Lizalfos Horn to the Master Sword will result in giving the weapon +16 damage. In addition, the blue blade will even appear curved like a scimitar while you swing it.

The Master Sword’s moveset, meanwhile, is very comparable to its counterpart in Breath of the Wild, and even features the ability to fire out blue beam projectiles when Link’s health is full.

From what we can gather, there’s no official confirmation as to what the base damage of the famous blade is in Tears of the Kingdom. Unlike other weapons, the game doesn’t tell players what its damage stats are. However, in Breath of the Wild, the Master Sword’s base damage was 30. So, we assume that it’s the same or comparable in Nintendo’s latest adventure. As soon as we hear something more official, we’ll make sure to update this guide to keep you in the loop.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on how much damage does the Master Sword inflict. For more, here are all the elixir recipes in the game. Otherwise, feel free to take a peek at our further coverage down below.

