The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will give players all manner of cool and interesting powers. Fuse is an especially fun option, allowing you to combine a weapon with just about any other object in the game. Eager to take the fight to your enemies with a literal sword in a stone? Then Fuse is the ability for you.

How to Unlock the Fuse Ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The good news is that Fuse will unlock quite early in the game. Upon reaching the In-Isa Shrine, players will be able to unlock the ability and start gluing weapons to things with reckless abandon. In-Isa Shrine is the second Shrine that players should arrive at in the game. After completing the Ukouh Shrine, you’ll need to make your way across Great Sky Island to In-Isa Shrine. We have a full guide to get you through the journey to In-Isa Shrine after you complete Ukouh, including the Korok Seeds you can find along the way.

How to use the Fuze ability in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Using Fuze is quite simple. All you need to do is Hold the L button to open the ability menu, then select Fuze. If you do this while standing near an object, you will be able to select your left or right-hand equipped weapon or shield to fuze with the object.

Simply hit the prompted button for the item you want to fuze, and you will be good to go. This can add stats to your items, making your sword do more damage or your shield absorb more. I have been having a lot of fun experimenting with fuzing different things, but nothing feels better than just clobbering an enemy with a massive boulder attached to my sword.

