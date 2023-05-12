Where To Go After Completing the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a huge game, and it won’t exactly hold your hand. Exploration is a theme right from the start of the game. During The Closed Door quest, you will need to explore some shrines with little real direction on what to do. After you get through the Ukouh Shrine (follow that link just in case you arrived here too early and need help with the Shrine itself), you may be wondering what you need to do. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly where to go after completing it.

Where To Go After Doing the Ukouh Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image by Twinfnite.

For the next step in this quest, players will need to make their way across the Great Sky Island to another Shrine. Stand on the top of the cliff where the door to Ukouh Shrine is and look south. You can then press the right thumbstick to activate the telescope. Look for the glowing Shrine and then place a pin on it. You can see the location you are trying to get to marked on the map above. Now, we just need to get there.

Image by Twinfinite

Make your way to the southeast of the Ukouh Shrine, to the location shown on the map above. Here, you will find a zipline, some boards, and some hooks. Use your Ultrahand to fix two of the boards together, then place a hook in the center of the newly formed, large board. If you place anything incorrectly, you can just grab it with Ultrahand and then shake the right thumbstick to break it off, then try again.

Image by Twinfinite

Place the newly formed sled on the zipline, then jump on top of it to make your way over to a new area of the Great Sky Island. Explore the area on the far side, talking to the NPC, grabbing the axes, and collecting any wood that you think you may need.

Image by Twinfinite

Grab the sled off the zipline and bring it to the broken bridge. It will fill the gap and allow you to cross to the next area. Before moving too far, look to the right, and you will notice a large floating platform.

Image by Twinfinite

Exploring the Great Sky Island

Use Ultrahand to grab the platform and float it over between the two islands. You can wedge it between a narrow section to make it easier to cross. If you fall, have no fear. I messed up my jump and fell on my first attempt to cross, and I was simply teleported back to the same spot I jumped from and was just missing some of my health. When you make it to the other side, go into the small building there and open the chest to find a piece of Amber.

Image by Twinfinite

After crossing back over the floating platform to the main area, you will see a stone bridge crossing some water. To the right, in the pond, is a large outcrop of rock with a grey stone on top of it. Make your way over there and lift the stone to find a hidden Korok Seed.

Image by Twinfinite

Now, head to the other side of the bridge and explore the area. Make sure you check the building close to the center where you can find a Construct that is willing to teach you all about cooking. There is another close by who is willing to teach you to hunt. Neither is complicated, but the little guys are just so happy to have someone to help again.

Image by Twinfinite

Continue to make your way toward the pin, and you will be likely to run into a couple of characters that need some help. You can see both their locations marked above. These Great Sky Island Koroks need help to reach their friend. You can take the time to follow our linked guide should you wish to help them out.

Image by Twinfinite

You may also want to check out an area just before the big pool of water in front of the Shrine. Here, you can find a number of enemies you will need to take out. Doing so will give you access to a chest that contains an Opal.

How to get to In-Isha Shrine

Go back to where the tired Korok is waiting near the waterfall and build a platform from logs by cutting down the nearby trees. Then use the hook to make another sled. Use Ultrahand to pick up the Korok and attach him to the sled, then place it on the zipline. Push it a little to get it started, then jump on top and travel over to the next area. Take the Korok off the sled and bring him to his friends, then talk to them to get a reward of two more Korok Seeds.

Image by Twinfinite

Grab the sled and transfer it to the next zipline to make your way down to an area below with lots of trees. Make your way along the new area to the east, and you will come to the components that you need to make a boat lying on the ground. Use Ultrahand to attach four logs together, then stick a sail in the middle of them to form a crude boat. Place the boat in the water and jump on top of it to make your way across the water to the Shrine.

Image by Twinfinite

Once you get across, jump off the boat and head left. Follow the path and then go up the steps to get to In-Isa Shrine. Your next challenge will be to complete In-Isa the Shrine, and you can find all the information you need in the second half of the linked guide.

