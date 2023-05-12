The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom starts Link’s adventure off in Great Sky Island, with four Shrines to clear in total. These Shrines may be a little difficult to locate and find your way to, especially for newcomers. If you’re looking for how to get to and complete In-isa Shrine, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get to & clear Great Sky Island’s In-isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get to Great Sky Island’s In-Isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The easiest way to get to Great Sky Island’s In-isa Shrine is by first clearing Great Sky Island’s Gutanbac Shrine. You can easily view and find your way to In-insa Shrine from here, especially when you have the locations marked with pins on your Purah Pad in advance. If you don’t have In-isa Shrine marked down, then you might find it handy to view our all Great Sky Island Shrine locations guide, and copy them into your map to make things much easier.

Once you’re at Gutanbac Shrine, head to the edge of the cliff and look off in the direction In-isa is pinned on your map. You should be able to see the Shrine in the distance, located on a hill. You’ll also notice that form where you are, the map curves around towards this location. Start following the map around, heading in the general direction of In-isa Shrine as marked on your Purah Pad. You will start to descend the icy mountain and work your way down to lower levels, back on the grass.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you descend the mountain and move in the direction of In-isa, you should be able to get a pretty clear view of it from the highground. Go ahead and climb down the last of these cliffs until you reach the flat surface of the island below you.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You may run into a Soldier Construct or two along the way, so feel free to sneak past them or take them down to collect some extra Zonai Charge and Soldier Construct Horns.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

From here you can continue to follow the path heading in the direction that’s marked on your map. You may also be able to note how close you are by recognizing the green swirling light of In-isa Shrine in the near distance. Eventually, you will come across some stone stairs leading up a hill.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Follow these steps and continue on the path, and you will eventually find yourself at the top of the hill, where In-isa Shrine is located. Alternatively, you can take a short cut by finding a ledge to grab onto and scaling the rest of the cliff to reach the top.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In-Isa Shrine will be located at the very top of this hill, at the end of the stone staircase. Once you’re here, now all you have to do is enter complete the Shrine, so keep following along below for more help.

How to Clear Great Sky Island’s In-isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In-isa Shrine focuses on getting you familiar with Link’s Fuse ability, and understanding how you can use it to aid yourself around the world. Once the Shrine intro sequence has been completed, go ahead and make your way down those stairs towards the first part of the puzzle.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you approach this stone wall, you will need to find a way to destroy it by using your new Fuse ability. On the floor, you will be able to find a Rust Claymore. Go ahead and pick this up, and then head over to the boulders in front of the stone wall.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Make sure you have the Rusty Claymore equipped as your melee weapon, and use your Fuse ability to attach one of the Boulders to the Rusty Claymore by pressing Y.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This will create a fused weapon, with increased swing power. This is enough to break through the stone wall, so go ahead and use it your attack button to smash it to pieces.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As you smash your way through this stone wall and move ahead, you will now notice a green door in the distance. This door is locked, so you’ll need to find a way to reach the key.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Turn to your right, and you should see a platform. Head over this way, and there will be a Bow and and some Arrows laying on the ground, as well as plenty of Fire Fruit growing on some trees. Pick all of this Fire Fruit, and equip the Bow if you do not already have one.

You will notice a chest being held up on the wall in front of you by a bunch of leaves. Hold ZR to keep your bow drawn, and then press and hold up on the d-pad. Select Fire Fruit to attach to your Arrow, and then shoot at the leaves. This will ignite them in flames, causing the chest to drop to the ground.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once the chest has fallen to the ground, run over and open it, and you will receive the Small Key, which can be used to unlock the green door.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Head back to the green door, and use your Small Key to unlock it and progress further. As you do so, you will notice an enemy Captain Construct in the near distance, posing a threat.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This Captain Construct also has the ability to Fuse weapons, and can be quite hard to initiate a close-range fight with. It’s likely you’ll find yourself in trouble if you rush in there, so instead, head to your right side, and you should notice a platform that you can climb to reach the high ground.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Use this ladder to climb the platform, and pick the extra Fire Fruit from the tree. This part of In-isa Shrine teaches you how useful it can be to use your surroundings to take cover and make the most fo terrain advantages. Use the piece of wall on the corner of the platform to take cover and recover some health if you need to, and then peek out from this cover and draw your bow. Attach another Fire Fruit to your arrow, and shoot it at the leaf-covered ground surrounding the Captain Construct.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This will ignite the terrain, burning the Captain Construct with the leaves, and making it safe for you to pass through.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Go ahead and climb down from the platform, and head over to the last stone obstruction. Use the Boulder + Rusty Claymore weapon that you made earlier to smash your way through this last obstacle, and then pass through to reach the end of the Shrine.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Here you will be able to mark the In-isa Shrine as cleared and receive your Light of Blessing. Now you’re all done, and can start heading back to the Temple of Time or exploring more of Great Sky Island.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get to & clear Great Sky Island’s In-isa Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

