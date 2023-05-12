How to Help Great Sky Island Koroks Reach Their Friends in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like Breath of the Wild, you will be able to encounter numerous Koroks during your adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first Koroks you will meet are located on the Great Sky Island, and you can reunite them with their friends to get some Korok Seeds. If you are struggling with these challenges, here’s how you can help the Great Sky Island Koroks reach their friends in Tears of the Kingdom.

Helping Great Sky Island Koroks Reach Their Friends in Tears of the Kingdom

There are two pairs of Koroks that you can aid in the Great Sky Island. Both of them will be too tired to move, and you are the only person who can help them. Here are their locations:

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In-Isa Shrine Korok

You can encounter the first Korok on your way to the In-Isa shrine. When you talk to them, they will tell you that they must reach their friend on a nearby floating island. Luckily, the island is connected to metal rails, and you have the necessary materials to make a transportation vessel to carry you and the Korok across.

Similar to building a raft, you need to gather five logs and combine them into one using Ultrahand. Then, you can attach the massive metal hook at the center.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Since the Korok cannot move, you can also use Ultrahand to stick the creature to your transportation vessel. You can now place your creation on the metal rail to reach the small floating island. After that, you can utilize the power again to finally reunite the Korok with their friend.

Gutanbac Shrine Korok

You can stumble on the second pair of Koroks when heading toward the Gutanbac shrine, and you can reunite the two friends using a similar method. In fact, the process is easier since you only need to attach one Zonai Fan to a cart.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you put the cart on the track, you can place the Korok inside the vehicle using Ultrahand. To activate the machine, you simply need to hit it once. Don’t worry about hurting the creature since the game won’t allow you to harm any Korok.

That is the end of our guide on how to help the Great Sky Island Koroks reach their friends in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to help the Koroks, consider reading other Zelda articles on Twinfinite.

