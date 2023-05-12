How to Make Boats & Rafts in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features numerous puzzles you must solve to progress through the game. One of the first challenges you will face is crossing bodies of water on the Great Sky Island. If you need some pointers, here’s a guide on how you can make boats and rafts in Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Crafting Boats & Rafts Guide

There are two kinds of rafts that you can create in Tears of the Kingdom, and the only difference is the type of power that propels the boat forward. If you make a sailing raft, then you need wind to push it forward or use a Korok Leaf. On the other hand, a Zonai Fans boat only requires Zonai Energy to sail.

The process of making the two watercraft is quite similar. First, you will need five logs, and you can get these materials by cutting down trees with an axe. You must use the Ultrahand power to attach all pieces of wood into one. Technically, you can use fewer logs to make your raft, but the boat may become less stable, especially in rough climates.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To access Ultrahand, press L and select the red hand symbol with the right stick. After that, you can choose which object you want to move using the right stick and pressing the A button. If your placement is wrong, just quickly move the right stick button from left to right to unstick the objects.

The game will usually provide other necessary components nearby. Should you find a sail on the ground, then you can attach the item at the center of your watercraft. Most of the time, there will be wind that can push your sailing boat forward. If there isn’t, then you need to combine Korok Frond and a stick using the Fuse power to make the Korok Leaf.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Making a Zonai Fans boat is also quite straightforward. Instead of placing a sail, you must attach two Zonai Fans on the back side of your raft. Be mindful of the direction that the fans are facing. You can hold the R button and use the D-pad to rotate any object using the Ultrahand power.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you put the Zonai Fans in the correct positions, you can place your raft in the water. Then, you simply need to hit one of the fans with your weapon to activate them.

That is the end of our guide on how to make boats and rafts in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before you head out to make your first boat, consider reading other Zelda content below.

