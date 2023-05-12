How To Complete Ukouh Shrine Puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Ukouh Shrine is the very first Shrine that players will run into in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll need to solve it as part of The Closed Door quest. Found in The Great Sky Island area, it’s not overly complicated but will introduce you to Ultrahand, your very first ability in the game. You may find getting used to this ability a little awkward, but stick with it, and you will master Ultrahand in no time.

Image by Twinfinite

Ukouh Shrine can be found just to the west of the large building that the waypoint is marking for The Closed Door quest. When your first arrive at the door, you will not be able to open it, and your mysterious benefactor will appear and send you toward the Shrine.

Climb up the stairs that spiral around the cliff to the shrine, using the cliff wall to get past the sections that are cracked and broken. When you reach the Shrine, interact with it to gain entrance. Remember, this is just the first Shrine in The Great Sky Island area, be sure to check out all the Shrine locations in the Great Sky Island region.

Ukouh Shrine Puzzle Solution

Image by Twinfinite

The first thing to do in the Ukouh Shrine is to use your Ultrahand ability. Hit the L button to bring up the menu, then select Ultrahand, the only option that will be available to you. Point the reticle at the nearby slab of stone, then hit A to lift it into the air. Now, place it down between both sides of the gap ahead so that it acts like a bridge. When you are holding something in Ultrahand, you can hold the R button and then use the Dpad to rotate the item vertically and horizontally.

Image by Twinfinite

Walk across the gap, and you will find two more slabs of stone, and it is time to learn about Ultrahand’s Attach ability. Lay one of the slabs on the floor, then pick up the other, holding them end to end. The Attach option will appear, along with a line of green energy connecting both slabs. This shows you where the items you are holding will fuse together. Hit A to attach them into one long slab.

You can now use this slab to cross the next gap. If one end drops down into the gap, you can just do what I did and drop down into the gap to fix it using Ultrahand, then use the ladder to climb back out.

Image by Twinfinite

When you cross the second gap, look directly to the right in the corner, and you will see a chest sitting atop a stone plinth. Grab the long slab from behind you and use it as a ramp to get to the top of the stone plinth. Interact with the chest to open it, and you will be rewarded with some Amber.

Image by Twinfinite

Now, move further into the Shrine, and you will find a large wooden platform resting against the wall on the left between two torches. On the ground beside it is a hook. Pick up the hook with Ultrahand and attach it to the platform right in the center.

Image by Twinfinite

To the left, you will find a large metal railing that should remind you of a zipline. Using Ultrahand, place the platform so that the hook latches onto the zipline. Now, when you let go of the platform with Ultrahand, quickly jump on top of it because it will go sliding across the metal railing to the other side.

Hope off the platform and then interact with the Shrine at the end to finish up the puzzle. You will receive a Light of Blessing, which is a very useful item for increasing your health and stamina in Tears of the Kingdom. With well over one hundred Shrines thought to be in Tears of the Kingdom, there will be lots of ever-more-difficult puzzles to solve.

