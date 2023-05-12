The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many Shrines for you to discover, navigate, and complete as part of Link’s journey. The first of these Shrines are located in Great Sky Island, the first area that you visit in the game. If you’re trying to work out where on the map these Shrines are located, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here are all Great Sky Island Shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Find All Great Sky Island Shrine Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Great Sky Island is the first location you will have to navigate as Link, during the extended tutorial and first part of the game. In Great Sky Island, there are four total Shrines: the Ukouh Shrine, the Gutanbac Shrine, the In-isa Shrine, and the Nachoyah Shrine.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Though you can use the Pura Pad to look for Shrines in the distance around you, they’re not always the most obvious structures to spot, especially for newcomers to the game. We’ve gone ahead and marked off all Great Sky Island Shrine locations for you on the map above, so you can use these locations to make pins in your map and find them with ease.

These Shrines are located in various climates and terrain, so you’ll need to use a mix of your abilities and materials to reach some of them. To help you along the way and make your journey more manageable, I’ve also noted the Shrine completion order that worked best for myself below.

Best Great Sky Island Shrine Order in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

At the beginning of the game, Rauru will lead you to and guide you through the Ukouh Shrine, helping you get the hang of your new Ultrahand Ability. From there, you are tasked with visiting the other Shrines on the island to help restore power to Link’s arm. While there may be multiple ways or orders to clear these Shrines, here is the order and pathing that I personally found the most easy to complete.

After clearing the Ukouh Shrine, it was best to stock up on Spicy Peppers, cook some dishes to increase Cold Resistance, and head out in the snow towards the Gutanbac Shrine. Completing this Shrine grants Link with the Power of Ascent, making it much easier to climb to higher surfaces you may need to scale to get on track to and locate In-isa Shrine.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

From Gutanbac, I headed toward In-isa Shrine, collecting many materials and having fun exploring as I went. As I climbed to new heights with the Ascent ability, it became pretty easy to see the swirling green light of the Shrine in the distance, so I headed in this general direction and soon found myself at In-Insa Shrine, where I learned how to use the Fuse Ability.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After completing these three Shrines, you will need to head back to the Temple of Time. Here, Rauru will evaluate your power, gift you the Recall ability, allow you to rewind time on objects, and reveal that there is one more Shrine on the island – the Nachoyah Shrine.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Thankfully, Rauru will arrange a fast travel location to the Room of Awakening. At first, this may seem confusing, as the path leads you back out to the open. However, if you take a second glance, there is an alternate pathway to the left that can be taken by using your new abilities.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

First you’ll need to use your Ascent ability to get on top of the platforms and following with your new Recall ability to rewind the circular wheel platforms and reach the top of the path, just as you did in your practice at the Temple of Time.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you get set on this path, just keep following this direction and use your abilities as needed to progress. Eventually, you will emerge into a clearing where the Nachoyah Shrine sits. Here you can complete the training of your Recall ability, finish the last Shrine on the island, return to the Temple of Time, and finally restore power to Link’s arm.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about all Great Sky Island Shrine locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

