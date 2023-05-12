Can the Master Sword Break in Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

Much akin to its 2017 predecessor, Link can brandish a number of different weapons including the much-desired Master Sword. While you’ll have to jump through a few hoops to actually get your mitts on the iconic blade, it’ll at least be impervious damage, right? RIGHT? Well, about that… Here’s an explainer clueing you in on whether the Master Sword can break in Tears of the Kingdom. Let’s do it!

Can You Break the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom?

Okay, so the answer to this is yes and no. Let us explain: The short answer is, yes, the Master Sword can indeed break in Tears of the Kingdom. Similar to Breath of the Wild before it, the iconic blade has a finite amount of energy. When that energy is depleted, it does break and can no longer be used… for a short time, anyway.

In fact, its energy does regenerate over time. Essentially, when you’ve exhausted its energy, the Master Sword has a cooldown of ten minutes. After this time, you’ll be able to swing it all you want… until its energy is drained once again.

How Do I Pull Out the Master Sword?

In Breath of the Wild, you may remember that you needed 13 full hearts to pull out the Master Sword. However, in Tears of the Kingdom, players will need Stamina instead. To be more precise, you’ll need two whole wheels of Stamina to pull it out and add it to your inventory.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on whether the Master Sword can break in Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s everything that’s new in the game. Or alternatively, feel free to explore our further coverage down below.

Related Posts