The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a wide variety of items to gather and collect along your journey as Link. This can make managing your inventory quite a hassle, and you may soon find that you run out of room for new items. If you’re wondering how to help with this and expand Link’s inventory, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to increase inventory size in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Upgrade Your Inventory in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can increase Link’s inventory by giving Korok Seeks to a character named Hestu who is located at the foot of Lindor’s Brow. Hestu can upgrade your inventory and provide an additional weapon slot for your Weapon stash, Bow stash or Shield stash at the cost of one Korok Seed, with any future upgrades costing one more Korok Seed than the previous upgrade.

For example, if you upgrade Link’s Bow storage for an extra space, this will cost you one Korok Seed. Adding another space of Bow Storage will then cost 2 Korok Seeds, and then adding a third Bow Storage space on top of that will cost 3 Korok Seeds, and so on.

Korok Seeds can be obtained by finding hidden Koroks alongy our journey. These Koroks often appear under objects such as rocks, or in trees. Each Korok that you discover will gift you one Korok Seed.

Additionally, you can get Korok Seeds by helping Koroks in need through side quests. You can start helping these Koroks as early as Great Sky Island, which is a great way to add a couple of Korok Seeds to your possession in the early stages of the game and upgrade your inventory as soon as possible.

