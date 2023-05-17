How to Get the Dusk Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Like past Zelda iterations, Tears of the Kingdom sees players acquire stronger weaponry and better equipment as they progress through the main story. One powerful long-range weapon is the Dusk Bow, but how do you get it in Tears of the Kingdom?

Dusk Bow Location in Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Dusk Bow is located at Hyrule Castle. There are three things players need to have done to unlock Hyrule Castle. These are:

Unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. Obtain the Paraglider. Craft some Energizing Elixirs.

If you still need help getting there, you can check out our guide on accessing Hyrule Castle as early as possible. It’s fairly simple, though, and players should definitely use the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower to reach the castle’s left-hand side. This’ll make reaching the Sanctum as easy as possible.

Once there, players need to ascend through the castle, passing through the Throne Room (where the Champion’s Leathers can be accessed), continue up through the Gloom and climb the castle’s bell tower. The spire atop is missing a chunk, making way for a small opening in which the Dusk Bow can be found.

Because of its location, it won’t be one of the earliest weapons players unlock, but it’s a very powerful option to have in your arsenal for later in the game. It boasts 30 attack power as a base and flourishes at longer-ranges, letting Link dispense with some ultra accurate arrows.

The Dusk Bow can break once players have acquired it, but this is a simple fix if it occurs. Not only does the Dusk Bow become re-attainable from Hyrule Castle after a Blood Moon resets its location, it is also purchasable from a Bargainer Statue after it has been initially discovered.

That’s everything Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players need to know about the Dusk Bow, including finding, using and fixing it! There’s tonnes of other powerful weapons in Nintendo’s 2023 title, like the Master Sword.

