How to Get To Hyrule Castle Early in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ganondorf can’t seem to keep his hands off the Hyrule Castle and is intent on claiming the heart of the kingdom as his property. You may think that it’s impossible to reach this location early in the game, but you’re fortunately wrong. This guide can even tell you the best and easiest way to get to the Hyrule Castle early in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Reaching Hyrule Castle in Early Game in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To reach the Hyrule Castle early in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you need to have accomplished three things:

Unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

Obtain the Paraglider.

Craft some Energizing Elixirs.

You will need to progress through the story for a bit to unlock the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower and get the Paraglider. After completing the Crisis at Hyrule Castle main quest, Purah will grant you access to the tower and return your lost equipment.

With the two items on the list taken care of, the last thing you need is two Energizing Elixirs. You can make this concoction by combining three Restless Crickets and one Bokoblin Horn. Technically, you are able to craft this drink using fewer materials, but the effect will be much weaker and less useful overall.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can farm Restless Crickets by walking out of the Lookout Landing and cutting down grass using a blade. Some Hightail Lizards may also pop up, and you can grab them both by quickly pressing the A button.

Obtaining Bokoblin Horns is slightly more difficult since you must kill some monsters. If you don’t have any in your inventory, you can wait until night and then take a walk outside. The mobs are more active when it’s dark, and many will try to hunt you down.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you have all the ingredients, you can head over to the underground shelter and make your Energizing Elixirs. You can even craft more than two just to be safe. In fact, my paranoid self made four new Elixirs on top of the other two that I already had.

You can now go to the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower to interact with the launch pad. Don’t worry; you can still use it even If you have already performed the first launch where Link scans the area. Just select the Examine option, and the tower will gladly throw you into the sky.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The moment Link stops ascending, quickly pull out your Paraglider and angle yourself toward Hyrule Castle. When your gaze is locked on the floating building, you can even dive to conserve some stamina.

Try not to let your anxiety get to you and only drink the Energizing Elixirs when Link’s stamina is about to run out. With any luck, you’ll be able to reach the castle with ease.

That is the end of our guide on how to get to the Hyrule Castle early in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before heading out to try this strategy, consider reading our other Zelda content down below to ensure you have all the information you need.

