How to Get Champion’s Tunic in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, much like its predecessor Breath of the Wild, offers ample ways to upgrade your character. One is by accumulating the best in-game armors and outfits, which brings us to the Champion’s Tunic. Here’s where it is located and how to get it.

Champion’s Tunic (Leathers) Location in Tears of the Kingdom

In Tears of the Kingdom, the tunic is specifically known as the ‘Champion’s Leathers’. While that differs from its moniker in Breath of the Wild, it is still an immensely powerful armor that every player should try and acquire on their adventure.

In the 2023 title, the Champion’s Leathers are located in the Throne Room of Hyrule Castle. This is in 1F and is identifiable as a circular room with a winding stair case.

There is a tomb in the Throne Room that players have to open to unlock the Champion’s Leathers. Doing so is exceptionally simple and simply requires players to light both torches in the Throne Room. These are positioned either side of the throne itself. This will open the tomb and let players acquire the Champion’s Leathers.

Image Credit: Nintendo

They’re described in-game as follows: This garment, worn by those in good standing with Hyrule royalty, has been reworked with the latest improvements, such as a new shoulder guard.

It’s that simple for players to get the Champion’s Tunic (Leathers) in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For all the latest on Nintendo’s epic 2023 title, like how to get a bow early or find the Archaic Warm Greaves, keep it tuned to Twinfinite.

