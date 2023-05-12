How to Get Archaic Warm Greaves in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are many different clothing pieces and armor suits that you can find, purchase and collect during your adventure as Link. Some of these items have special properties to them or unique bonuses, such as the Cold Resistance provided by the Archaic Warm Greaves. If you’re wondering how to get this item for yourself, look no further; we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Archaic Warm Greaves in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Archaic Warm Greaves Location

The Archaic Warm Greaves are a very useful clothing item, granting Link permanent Cold Resistance in low-temparature locations. This is a huge help to exploration, and saves a lot of time worrying about cooking and keeping meals to provide Cold Resistance instead.

The Archaic warm Greaves can also be found very early on in the game, just after beating Gutanbac Shrine and mastering use of Link’s Ascend ability.For this reason, it makes sense to pick them up as soon as possible.

To find the Archaic Warm Greaves, first you will need to fast travel or make your way over to the entrance of Gutanbac Shrine. Once you’ve arrived, stand in front of the shrine and rotate your camera until you’re able to see an icy cliff with some tree roots hanging over the edge.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Head in the direction of this cliff, but do not try to climb it, as you are unable to climb up icy surfaces and will likely fall to your death. Instead, you’re going to need to walk under the part of the tree that is hanging over the cliff and snow, and activate your Ascend ability to find a position that you can rise through.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve used Ascend to reach the top level of this tree, make your way inside of the hollowed out area. Here you will find a small rest area with a campfire. Feel free to take the time to roast a few of your food materials and keep them aside as an extra snack while you’re here.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There will also be a section of the tree wall that is housing a chest. Walk up to this chest and open it, and you will finally receive the Archaic Warm Greaves and add them to Link’s inventory. The chest is missing in the screenshot below, as I’ve already picked them up, but yours will be sitting and ready to open in that little space under the tree roots.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Archaic Warm Graves in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics covering everything The Legend of Zelda, so feel free to scroll down and have a look through our related links below for more Tears of the Kingdom content to help you along the way.

