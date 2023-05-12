Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many different locations and lands to explore, with many of these areas differing in climate and temperature. We’ve got all the information you’ll need if you’re looking for ways to keep Link alive while navigating cold and frosty locations. Here’s everything you need to know about how to increase Cold Resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What is Cold Resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, some areas and explorable locations will have temperatures unbearable to Link, such as snowy, frosty terrain or fire. Link will take damage after remaining in these areas for a few seconds unless he has items to provide the required resistance, making him immune from these damages.

Cold Resistance is a mechanic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that stops Link from taking environmental damage and dying in climates with extremely low temperatures. Cold Resistance is necessary to explore and navigate these areas thoroughly, so it’s essential to know how to provide Link with this mechanic before entering such temperatures.

How to Increase Cold Resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

There are two ways to increase Cold Resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first way you can do this is by changing Link’s outfit and equipping him with cold-resistant clothing. However, this is not the easiest option to achieve, especially during the game’s early stages. This is because you don’t have any extra outfits at the beginning of the game, and you must make your way through a snowy location as your first quest.

This means that you’ll need to use the second method for increasing cold resistance, which can be achieved by cooking dishes that raise Link’s body temperature, giving him temporary cold resistance. Luckily, right around the outskirts of the snowy terrain that you’ll need to navigate on your way to the Gutanbac Shrine, you can find Spicy Peppers. These materials can be found growing on plants in and out of the snow and inside some caves across the area.

If you cook Spicy Peppers on a fire pit, you can create a Spicy Sauteed Peppers dish, providing a few minutes of Cold Resistance once consumed. The time of Cold Resistance provided by the dish will depend on how many Spicy Peppers you used to cook, with a maximum of 5 per dish.

To cook Spicy Peppers and create the Spicy Sauteed Peppers dish, head to your inventory and scroll to the Materials tab. Select as much Spicy Pepper as you want in the dish. The more you select, the longer Cold Resistance your cooked dish will provide, with 5 Peppers being the maximum.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got your peppers selected, back out of your inventory and walk up to the closest fire pit. As you approach, you should see a Cook promo appear. Go ahead and click the A button to confirm this, and your dish will start cooking on the fire.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In just a few seconds, your food will be finished cooking, and you will receive a Spicy Sauteed Pepper dish, increasing Cold Resistance. My three-pepper Spicy Sauteed Pepper dish, for example, provided me with seven and a half minutes of Cold Resistance, so if you cook two of three of these dishes you should be all set for a big trek in the snow.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Head back into your inventory and scroll to the Food tab. Now select Spicy Sauteed Peppers, and select it to bring up the mini menu. From here, click Eat, and Link will consume the dish, immediately gaining the much-needed Cold Resistance.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can tell that you successfully have Cold Resistance by the prompt in the top left of the screen, next to your Health and Abilities. This timer allows you to track how many minutes of Cold Resistance you have left and know when to eat your next dish and top it up. Now you’re all set for your adventures in frosty climates!

However, it’s essential to remember that Cold Resistance time does not stack with each dish consumed and will replace any spare time you have left with the time provided by the new dish. This means it’s much better to eat your dishes one by one as you need to rather than trying to stockpile them all before your adventure.

There is also a piece of clothing named the Archiac Warm Greaves that can be found early in the game, just after beating the Gutanbac Shrine. The Archaic Warm Greaves grant link permanent Cold Resistance, saving you the struggle of having to worry about timers and cooking more meals.

To find the Archaic Warm Greaves, you’re going to want to head to the Gutanbac shrine and complete it. After you’ve mastered you Ascend ability, head back to the entrance/outside of the Shrine, and rotate your camera until you can see the half-tree that is hanging over the icy cliff.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

his cliff isn’t climbable, but you can use Ascend on the wooden section of tree that is hanging over to climb up.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’re on the top level, head inside of the tree and you will find a small camp area with a fire. Thankfully, you will no longer need to rely on it to provide your Cold Resistance through cooking Spicy Peppers.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

There will also be a small chest located the corner, behind the fire. Open this chest, and you will receive the Archaic Warm Greaves. The chest is missing in the screenshot below, as I’ve already picked them up, but yours will be sitting and ready to open in that little space under the tree roots.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to increase Cold Resistance in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, lists, and news, check out the rest of our content at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics covering everything The Legend of Zelda, so feel free to scroll down and have a look through our related links below for more Tears of the Kingdom content to help you along the way.

Related Posts