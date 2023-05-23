How to Solve Cork Korok Puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Every nook and cranny of Hyrule Kingdom has something enchanting for you to discover, and the wee Koroks are a great example of this. Often hidden in plain sight, Link has to solve a whole host of short puzzles to rescue these forest-dwelling folk. One that may stump players involves a cork stuck in a tree trunk. So, if you’re wondering how to solve the cork Korok puzzles in TOTK, here’s everything you need to know.

How Do I Complete the Cork Korok Puzzles in TOTK?

First things first, your main objective in this puzzle is to pull out the cork that’s stuck in the tree trunk without directly using Ultrahand.

In other words, you won’t be able to use Ultrahand to physically yank the cork out. Instead, you’re going to have to use Ultrahand to attach something heavy to the other end of the cork’s chain like, say, a large rock.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve attached something heavy to the other end of the cork’s chain, simply let go, and the force from the heavy object will pull the cork out from the tree stump. This will then release the Korok that’s stuck inside the tree and complete the puzzle, thus earning Link a Korok Seed for his efforts.

What Are Korok Seeds Used for in TOTK?

Unlike Breath of the Wild, where the Korok seeds largely had no meaningful use, Korok seeds in TOTK can be given to Hestu in exchange for inventory upgrades. These are really useful, as Link starts with quite limited inventory space when he kicks off his quest.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As a result, we’d recommend tracking down a bunch of these Korok seeds as they help give Link extra space to keep new weapons, shields, and bows.

And with that, we conclude our guide on how to solve the cork Korok puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to get Hearty Radish easily. Otherwise, go ahead and take a peek at our related coverage below.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts