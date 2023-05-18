Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Despite the many similarities between Nintendo’s latest epic adventure and its 2017 predecessor, there are some subtle nuances that set the two titles apart. One of the main differences is how the Master Sword works. By virtue of this, many fans may be wondering how to upgrade the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If so, we’ve got your back. Below, we’ll clue you in. Let’s do this!

How Do I Upgrade the Master Sword in TotK?

Unlike Breath of the Wild, where you had to complete wave-based Trial of the Sword challenges to upgrade the iconic blade (via the Master Trials DLC), upgrading the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom is a little more straightforward.

As you’re already likely aware, one of the main mechanics in the game is the ability to fuse weapons with different materials, which gives your weapon the corresponding properties to said material. Once you’ve managed to restore the Master Sword to its former glory, you’ll be able to fuse the blue blade with a multitude of different materials, each offering slightly different damage bonuses and perks.

In essence, then, upgrading the Master Sword is as simple as fusing the weapon with a fresh, new material. However, as you probably have guessed, not all materials are created equal.

Fusing the blade with a Light Dragon’s Scale, for instance, offers a pretty sweet +12 damage buff and imbues it with healing properties. Meanwhile, a Blue Lizalfos Horn will gift the sword with a +16 damage buff. However, the most powerful fusion upgrades come in the form of Diamonds or Black Boss Bokoblin Horns. These materials will provide the best upgrades in the entire game.

Finally, it’s important to note that upgrading the Master Sword in Breath of the Wild only became available via premium DLC. So, if Tears of the Kingdom was to follow in the same vein, Nintendo may add the ability to upgrade the blue blade even further with the addition of future DLC. Of course, that’s us speculating, but it’s worth mentioning.

So, what do you know. That’s everything you need to know about how to upgrade the Master Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how much damage it does. Otherwise, go ahead and browse our related content down below before you go.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts